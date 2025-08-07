Melia makes commitment to Malaga region

Spanish hotel group Melia has doubled down on its commitment to growth in Spain, promising no less than five hotel openings in the Malaga region alone, over the coming year.

While some upcoming projects have already been made public, Melia CEO Gabriel Escarrer hinted at more developments, in a recent speech at the opening of the ME Marbella hotel. He promised new, luxury hotels will open under a variety of Melia brands, in Estepona, Malaga, Marbella and Ronda.

Melia’s push to grow its upmarket and luxury offerings chimes directly with the wishes of tourism authorities in Spain. As the country continues to break tourism records, bringing with it tensions in some parts of the country around overtourism, the focus is on quality. At the same time, other Mediterranean destinations to the east, such as Turkey and Croatia, are able to meet the needs of the more value-oriented traveller.

The ME Marbella hotel itself represents an investment of around EUR20 million, with its 200 rooms and 24 suites. The development is close to the renowned Puerto Banus.

In Malaga, the company is also planning the opening of ME Malaga, a five star hotel with 105 rooms. The property will be the city’s fifth luxury segment property.

The group is also rolling out additions to its Melia Collection brand. These include a former Kempinski hotel in Estepona, which is being transformed with a refurbishment to create a luxury 134 room hotel, ready for opening in May 2026.

The brand is also coming to Ronda, where Palacio de Ronda Melia Collection is being created from the former convent Madre de Dios. A boutique hotel, this project will have just 27 rooms. In Cadiz, another conversion project is being planned, taking three historic houses and linking them to create a 40 room hotel for the collection brand. The hotel is expected to open in late 2026.

And in Santa Ponsa, a golf hotel will be completly refurbished before relaunching in mid 2026 as the Melia Collection Santa Ponsa. Located on the Mallorca coast, guests will enjoy great sea views.

Back in Marbella, another local landmark is due for a makeover, with Melia planning a EUR45 million investment. The substantial refurbishment will see the Don Pepe Gran Melia hotel close for one year, during which time the room count will be reduced from 194 to 187, as additional suites are created in the property.

Other Spanish projects in development include the ME by Melia Cine Andalucia, a 128 room conversion project. And in Madrid, the company is rolling out another hotel as part of its successful collaboration with international tennis star Rafael Nadal. The ZEL brand launched in Palmanova, the star’s Mallorcan home town. The latest addition to the growing brand will have 175 rooms, with ZEL Madrid opening in mid 2026.

Melia is also expanding internationally. Across Europe, it has projects under development in Portugal and Italy, while the group also has a significant and growing presence in central and South America.