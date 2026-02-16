Melia Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Spain’s Melia hotel group celebrates 70 years in business during 2026, at a point in the company’s progress where it is poised to grow faster than ever before, across many international markets.

Speaking in January 2026 at the FITUR industry event in Spain, Melia CEO Gabriel Escarrer said he expected room rates at the group’s Spanish hotel to rise by around 5% through the year. “The first quarter looks good,” he told reporters, noting that bookings are up 10% on last year, with hotels in ski resorts and in the Canary Islands performing strongly.

Building from a Strong Base in Spain

As a whole, Spain recorded 97 million tourist visits in 2025, a figure that was up 3.5% year on year. Tourism minister Jordi Hereu said he expects the figure will exceed 100 million for 2026, but noted that the focus is on quality of visitors, not simply headline numbers. There are also efforts in Spain to spread visitors away from tourism hotspots, and to spread arrivals into the low and mid seasons.

The CEO says success comes from a combination of new openings, plus a focus on renewing existing properties. Melia focuses on upscale and luxury hotels, via its own portfolio of brands, selling increasingly through its own direct channels.

In 2025, the group signed 51 properties, representing close to 9,200 rooms added to its pipeline. With a focus on asset light additions, and conversions of existing hotels and resort properties, these signings are speedily brought to market. Over half of the 2025 signings, for example, are already open, or will be before the end of 2026. At the year end, predictions are that Melia’s operational portfolio should have grown to 411 hotels.

Melia kicked off 2026 with the signing in January of Paradisus Miches, a new resort that will become the group’s eleventh destination in the Dominican Republic. Being developed in an alliance with Grupo Puntacana, it will feature over 500 metres of beachfront, with 600 rooms, numerous swimming pools, bars and restaurants.

Melia is now a highly international business, with 60% of the new signings due to open in European markets and around the Mediterranean. Additions include the Melia Eyes of Tirana in Albania; Melia Collection Cadiz; Melia White Sands Hotel & Spa; and ZEL Madrid.

Building Brands in the Americas and Asia

Melia has also carved out a presence in the Americas and 22% of the pipeline will be opening there, with projects such as ZEL Sayulita in Mexico. Also growing is Melia’s Asian portfolio, with additions including Melia Sea Front Mahe Island, in the Seychelles.

The second quarter will see Melia open the 355 room Melia Nha Trang in Vietnam. In Inner Mongolia, there are two 2026 openings planned. In autumn 2026, the Melia Arxan Hot-Spring Resort will launch, followed by the opening of the 162 room Arxan Retreat, which will be a member of the Melia Collection.