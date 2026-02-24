Meininger Signs Dublin Site

Meininger, the operator of hybrid accommodation that combines hotel and hostel under one roof, has signed its first site in Ireland. It will launch the brand in the Irish capital, Dublin, in 2028.

The new build hotel, in the city’s Liberties district, will contain 811 beds across 232 rooms, offering a mix of twin and double private hotel rooms, through to larger shared dormitories for travelling groups or singles on a budget. In total, the property will offer 811 beds. Salamisso Developments will be responsible for constructing the property, on a site that already has planning consent for a hotel, and is currently controlled by a Salamisso affiliate.

Building a European Network

“The new location in Dublin is an important component of our European growth strategy,” said Ajit Menon, CEO of Meininger Hotels. “With the new property, we are responding to the strong demand and limited capacity in the local hotel sector.”

Built across seven floors, Meininger Dublin will feature a flexible accommodation mix that includes 75 double rooms, 91 rooms for four guests, ideal for families, and 33 rooms with six beds.

Meininger is pushing ahead with expansion across Europe, and currently has pipeline projects in Edinburgh, Barcelona, Strasbourg, Kiel, Tel Aviv, Madrid, and Porto. Combining this pipeline with hotels already open, the portfolio is on the way to 36 properties.

As of today, Meininger offers guests the opportunity to book 20,500 beds, in 26 European destinations, largely city centres. “Our goal is to gradually expand our proven hybrid concept into European markets and establish additional locations, while maintaining quality and sustainability without compromise,” commented Menon.

Late 2025 saw Meininger sign a deal to open its first hotel in Madrid, Spain. Development partners BNP Paribas Real Estate and Therus Investment will develop the 691 room property, scheduled for completion in late 2027. This will be the group’s second site in Spain.

Imaginative Reuse of Old Offices

Meininger is currently working to open a new property in Edinburgh, Scotland, scheduled for launch later this year. The 157 room hotel is being created by transforming a 1970s era office building in the Haymarket area. The property will offer a total of 549 beds across the regular mix of Meininger accommodation.

In the German city of Kiel, a new Meininger hotel will be part of the landmark KoolKiel complex, with it distinctive cubic design. The 177 room property will be opening in autumn 2027.

In Porto, Portugal, Meininger will open a 228 room property, expected to launch in the second half of 2028. Located in the city’s Bonfim district, it will be delivered by Eiffage Immobilier Portugal. The company recently agreed a forward sale of the asset to investor Covivio Hotels in a EUR31.6 million deal; Covivio will lease the building to Meininger.