Meininger Rebrands Copenhagen Hotel

Meininger Hotels has affirmed its commitment to the Danish city of Copenhagen, agreeing a rebrand of a key property in the city.

The renaming will mean little change otherwise for the property, which Meininger has been operating since 2017, as Urban House Copenhagen, in partnership with landlord Pandox. For guests, and those seeking a great value hostel experience, the addition of the Meininger name above the door will clarify the offering, and add another city destination to the Meininger network of European hostels.

Accommodation for a Mix of Groups

The property has 235 rooms and a total of 873 beds, offering a hybrid mix of accommodation that includes typical hostel accommodation with shared rooms and bunk beds for groups travelling together, as well as private double or twin rooms with private bathroom facilities in a more hotel style. In between these two are a variety of options to suit travelling families and friends, when they come to visit the Danish capital.

“Copenhagen is a key location for us in Europe and a magnet for guests from all over the world,” said Malin Widmarc-Nilsson, VP of commerce at Meininger. “With the new name, we connect the recognizability of our brand with the location. Guests can experience the unique charm of Copenhagen while enjoying our hybrid concept – a combination of hotel comfort and hostel atmosphere.”

For hotel operators, the destination continues to deliver. In 2024, Denmark recorded 20 million overnight stays, a figure that was up 4.2% year on year. In the Greater Copenhagen area, overnight stays were up 6.5%, allowing hotel operators to improve their revpar performance by 6%.

It was in 2015 that Pandox opted to use the property as a testbed for the hybrid accommodation concept. It fitted out the block, launching it as Urban House, and subsequently agreed an operating lease with Meininger. Since that time, the pair have worked together to hone the property’s operation. With the renaming complete, Pandox now has the freedom to take its Urban House brand to new locations.

For Pandox, a major European hotel landlord, the city is a key market where it owns seven hotels. Four of these are operated by Scandic Hotels. The company also owns the 200 room Motel One in the city, and also has the 203 room Hotel Mayfair.

Opportunities for Growth Across Europe

While Pandox owns 193 hotels with around 43,000 rooms, across 11 country markets, the Copenhagen Property is the only one to date that features the Meininger brand. With a long working relationship, the two businesses clearly have the opportunity to build on this, in other city markets where Meininger is not yet represented.

Meininger continues to look for opportunities to grow. In late 2025, it signed a new property in Madrid, partnering with investors BNP Paribas Real Estate and Therus Investment. The hotel will have 193 rooms with 691 beds, and will open in 2027. This will be the second Meininger hotel in Spain, joining a Barcelona site due to launch in 2026.