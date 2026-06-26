Maya Capital Plans Hotel Belmont Transformation

European investment group Maya Capital has acquired a hotel in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, with the aim of turning it into a five star ski destination.

Plans are being drawn up to redevelop the Hotel Belmont, which will be transformed, so long as local authorities approve the scheme. Currently, the Belmont is a three star hotel, with 42 rooms and three apartments, but it sits in a great location just off the main street in the ski resort. Maya Capital plans to invest up to CHF50 million in the makeover, creating a five star hotel with its own restaurant and bar, plus a sophisticated wellness suite.

Addressing a Five Star Hotel Shortfall

The investment to transform the hotel takes account of the fact that the Crane-Montana ski area and inftrastructure were acquired in 2024 by Vail Resorts. The American operator is planning major upgrades that will enhance the destination’s appeal to winter sports lovers, and as a result, demand for high quality accommodation should increase. Currently, Maya Capital notes, Crans-Montana is short on the availability of five star hotel rooms.

The move comes as major hotel brands look for opportunities to build a luxury presence in key winter sports destinations, around the globe. With luxury hotel guests seeking ever more dynamic experiences, the major brand groups are eyeing the potential of adding destinations in the Rockies in the USA, in key Canadian resorts, in the Alps in Europe, as well as in ski resorts in Japan.

Marriott is also adding to its portfolio with a hotel in Crans-Montana. A 118 room Lefay Resort is under development, for opening in early 2028. Marriott recently took control of the Lefay brand, which has a strong focus on wellbeing and classical spa treatments, looking to grow it globally.

In the Alpine resort of Courcheval, for example, Accor has signed to bring its Raffles brand to life. A luxury new build resort, with 50 suites, is under development, and will open for the winter 2028 season. Also on its way into the ski resort is luxury group Monte Carlo SBM, owner and manager of the Monte Carlo Casino. The company, owned by luxury group LVMH, is expanding its hotel interests and will be branding an 82 room hotel in Courcheval, opening in late 2027. The property will be created by extensively refurbishing an existing property in the ski resort.

Brands Head to the Alps

The luxury One&Only brand is also coming to Courcheval, with a planned 2030 opening for its five star, 84 room luxury hotel. The group will transform the former Courcheneige Hotel to create a ski-in, ski-out destination,

Accor is also bringing its Emblems Collection to the Alps. The company has signed to brand the redeveloped Hotel Bellevue in Cortina d’Ampezzo. With work already under way, the transformed 80 room hotel is expected to open during early 2027.