Marriott Reshapes Leadership Across Key Regions

Marriott International has announced the retirement of two senior leaders and a series of executive appointments aimed at supporting the company’s continued growth across key global regions.

Liam Brown, Group President, U.S. and Canada, and Brian King, President, Enterprise Transformation & Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), will step down from their current roles at the end of March and retire from the company at the end of June 2026. Both executives have spent decades with Marriott and will remain in advisory roles through June to support the leadership transition.

Leadership Transitions and New Appointments

Effective March 28, 2026, Satya Anand, currently President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), will become Group President, U.S., Canada, and CALA. Neal Jones, currently Chief Operating Officer for Europe and Africa and Global Leader of Design Hotels, will assume the role of President, EMEA. Federico “Fede” Greppi, currently Chief Operating Officer for CALA, will step into the role of President for the region.

Jones will join Anand on Marriott’s executive leadership team, with both reporting to Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer. Greppi will report to Anand. All three executives will formally assume their new roles on March 28, 2026.

Recognizing Long-Term Leadership Contributions

Brown’s nearly 40-year career with Marriott began in hotel operations and evolved into senior leadership roles across multiple regions. As Group President, U.S. and Canada, he oversaw significant portfolio growth, advanced franchising and brand management strategies, and strengthened relationships with owners and franchisees.

King has spent more than 30 years with Marriott and most recently led enterprise transformation and CALA. During his tenure, he played a key role in Marriott’s entry into the affordable midscale segment through the acquisition of the City Express brand and supported growth in the all-inclusive category.

Anand brings 37 years of experience with Marriott, having held senior roles across operations, finance, and design. Since 2020, he has led EMEA, where the region grew to more than 1,300 properties. In his new role, Anand will oversee operations across the U.S., Canada, and CALA, uniting the regions under a single leadership structure.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International, said, “Today’s appointments position Marriott for our next chapter of growth. I’m confident these leaders will advance our strategy and continue to nurture the culture that sets Marriott apart.”