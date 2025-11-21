Marriott marks 100th Saudi property

Marriott International announced that it has reached a combined total of 100 open and pipeline hotels in Saudi Arabia following the signing of an agreement with a fund managed by SEDCO Capital to develop a new Courtyard by Marriott in Makkah. The 1,100-room property will be located within the Masar destination, owned and developed by Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction, and is expected to open in 2030.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer for Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International, said, “Achieving the 100-property milestone in Saudi Arabia underscores Marriott’s commitment to one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets. As part of our broader expansion aligned with Vision 2030, this project also strengthens our presence in the Holy City of Makkah and will offer visitors a modern, service-oriented hospitality experience within the landmark Masar master plan.”

Integration into Masar destination

The planned Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Masar will span more than 4,500 square meters and is expected to include 1,100 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining venues, meeting and event spaces including a ballroom, a fitness center, a kids club, and retail options.

It will be located within the Masar destination masterplan, a large urban development anchored by a central pedestrian walkway leading to the Masjid al-Haram. Masar will include hospitality, commercial, retail and residential components, along with cultural centers, and supports Vision 2030 goals to accommodate 30 million pilgrims annually through improved infrastructure and transport connectivity.

Partner and developer perspectives

SEDCO Capital CEO Abdulwahhab Abed said, “This agreement builds on SEDCO Capital’s established track record in Makkah’s hospitality sector and reinforces our strategy to expand investor access to resilient, Shariah-compliant real estate opportunities.”

Yasser AbuAteek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction, added, “Makkah is a dynamic destination with growing tourism potential. We look forward to working with Marriott International on this landmark development within Masar, a destination that reflects the city’s evolving urban and hospitality landscape.”

Tourism in Makkah continues to grow due to sustained domestic and religious travel, and large-scale projects such as Masar aim to improve mobility and support rising visitor numbers. Marriott has been present in Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years and currently operates 44 properties with over 11,000 rooms across 13 brands, including six Courtyard by Marriott hotels.