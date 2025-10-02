Marriott builds traction with Series in USA

Marriott International has struck its first deal to introduce its new Series by Marriott brand into the US market.

The flag was launched earlier in 2025 as a collection brand, of the type that allows hotel groups to add hotels to their network in a quicker, more flexible way than with a traditional brand. It launched with an initial agreement partnering with an established hospitality player in India.

A key US partner to grow the brand

Now, Marriott has signed agreements with hotel owner Hawkins Way Capital, which will see five hotels currently trading under the FOUND brand, to convert to Series by Marriott. The properties, in Chicago, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Monica, will all switch during the next 12 months.

“By aligning FOUND Hotels with Series by Marriott, we’re preserving the brand’s unique identity while leveraging Marriott’s global reach and valued loyalty system,” explained Hawkins managing partner Ross Walker. “Together, we’re fostering a model for approachable, local, lifestyle hotels that meet the needs of today’s traveller in the country’s most sought-after areas.”

Hawkins Way Capital manages around USD3 billion of real estate assets for investor clients, across several asset classes. Its FOUND hotel brand has grown to a portfolio currently at eight properties, in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Miami Beach and Washington DC.

The brand aims to be closely connected with each of the communities it sits in, and features some distinctive historic properties. In Chicago, for example, the hotel occupies the Olympia Building, with its distinctive cast iron exterior. And the Miami Beach property is one of the area’s iconic Art Deco buildings, dating from the 1930s. And the Boston Common FOUND is in a restored 1877 landmark that mixes the modern with historic elements.

The founding deal for Series was signed in May 2025 with Indian hospitality group Concept Hospitality Private Limited. A leading hotel manager in the country, it has 100 hotels in 90 locations. The arrangement with Marriott will see properties under CHPL’s Fern brand family join the Series brand over time; a transition that could see up to 84 open properties, plus a further 31 signed pipeline hotels, added to the collection.

A collection brand with simple principles

Speaking as the launch deal was announced, Marriott CEO Tony Capuano commented: “Series by Marriott furthers Marriott’s commitment to delivering lodging offerings in the right place at the right price with basics done well,” said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International. “Creating a new, regional collection brand will further Marriott’s reach among value-conscious travellers, provide additional choice for our existing Marriott Bonvoy members and guests, and offer more affiliation opportunities for local owners.

Series was devised to encourage hotels with a simple, approachable style to become a part of the Marriott distribution system. The company confirmed that owners will be able to retain their property’s individual identity. At launch, Marriott hinted it was already speaking to potential partners around the globe, mentioning the USA, Caribbean, Europe, Middle East and Africa too.