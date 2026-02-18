Marriott Adds 36,000 Rooms in China

Marriott International accelerated its expansion in Greater China in 2025, signing a record-breaking 200-plus deals across the region, a 25% year-over-year increase in annual signings. With a new deal signed every two days or fewer, the company added more than 36,000 rooms to its regional hotel pipeline, marking two consecutive years of record growth.

Yibing Mao, President, Greater China, Marriott International, said the momentum reflects continued confidence in the region and a long-term commitment to deepening the company’s footprint through localization and customer-focused offerings. She added, “Looking ahead, we intend to remain steadfast to our customer-centric approach to deliver more locally relevant products and experiences.”

Luxury and Premium Brands

In 2025, Marriott strengthened its luxury and premium portfolio with milestone signings in major cities and resort destinations. Anticipated project openings include:

The debut of The St. Regis in Guangzhou

A second The Ritz-Carlton in Shenzhen

The debut of JW Marriott in Nanjing

The company also plans to introduce its second Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dunhuang and a second St. Regis Resort in Sanya.

Premium brands recorded more than 30 signings during the year. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy made its regional debut with Artik Suzhou, which opened on February 6, 2026, less than a year after signing. Design Hotels returned to the Chinese mainland with the opening of The ArcadiaPlace, Lugu Lake in September and secured four deals in 2025.

Additional openings are planned, including Renaissance Hotels in Guangzhou, Westin Hotels & Resorts in Ji’nan, and Sheraton Hotels & Resorts in Huangshan. Several dual-brand projects were also signed in cities such as Ji’nan and Hangzhou.

Four Points by Sheraton Xi’an Bell Tower © Marriott International, Inc.

Select Service Brands and Conversions

Select service brands continued to serve as a growth engine, with signed deal volume for Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels increasing 40% compared to 2024.

Fairfield by Marriott reached 150 open and pipeline hotels in Greater China and achieved same-year signing and opening in projects including Beijing Capital Airport, Shanghai Xuhui Center, and Chengdu Tianfu Square. Expansion plans include emerging destinations such as Tai’an and Luoyang.

Four Points by Sheraton marked its 100th opening in the region, with continued expansion in Beijing, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Guilin, and Lushan. AC Hotels by Marriott signed multiple deals, including projects in Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Xiamen.

Conversions also contributed to momentum. Four Points by Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan will transform an existing property, while AC Hotel Wuhan Hankou will revitalize a nearly 40-year-old landmark building. The Westin Changsha, signed in August 2025, opened before year-end, highlighting continued efficiency in premium conversion projects.

Marriott International, Inc., based in Bethesda, Maryland, operates more than 9,800 properties across 145 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025.