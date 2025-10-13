Marjan unveils UAE beach town project

UAE development specialist Marjan has revealed details of its lastest masterplan, for a transformational coastal project, Marjan Beach.

A major development planned for the Arabian Gulf, the project aims to redefine waterfront living in the region, while also creating a major new leisure destination. Plans include the creation of 12,000 hotel rooms, alongside 22,000 apartments and homes. Setting new standards in sustainable living, there will be around 3 kilometres of beachfront, more than 6 million square feet of green space, and the capacity to welcome as many as 180,000 visitors every year.

A growing tourism destination

The development will underline the position of Ras Al Khaimah as an investment and tourism hub in the region, as it fits into the kingdom’s RAK Vision 2030 plans. Being the UAE’s most all-encompassing destination, it will work as an economic catalyst and a major employment hub. Not only will there be the Beachfront Resorts area, attracting leisure visitors from an increasingly large region; in addition, a Civic Centre will act as a beacon for businesses and organisations looking to innovate. They will be in great company, with government offices and bases for public services also moving to office space in the new development.

“Ras Al Khaimah’s appetite for world-class real estate projects that encompass residential, hospitality, leisure and business offerings has been on an upswing of late,” said Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO at Marjan. “The successful sold-out status of Al Marjan Island and RAK Central, reflects the Emirate’s robust economic potential and we look forward to powering it further with Marjan Beach. We are confident the new mixed-use beach town destination will provide dynamic new avenues for investors, businesses and residents to be part of Ras Al Khaimah’s new shoreline, further enhancing the emirate’s livability and vibrancy.”

Marjan Beach feeds into a region where international tourism is growing significantly, and international hotel groups are signing up new sites to meet the growing accommodation need. In Ras Al Khaimah, the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, with 1,000 rooms, is already under construction, as is the Al Mahra Resort, which will operate under The Ascott’s Crest Collection brand. With 539 rooms, it is due to open in early 2027.

Brands race to build hotels

Hilton is looking forward to launching a Waldorf Astoria branded hotel and residences, while Marriott has a Westin branded hotel coming out of the ground. IHG, too, is adding to its regional presence, with a Staybridge Suites on Hayat Island.

Also in planning are a Radisson RED hotel on Marjan Island, while Indian hotel brand Taj is also looking to join the options for visitors. It is planning a 336 room hotel in Wellington Mews, with a luxury hotel featuring a strong offering of meeting and event spaces for business users. And set for opening in 2028 are a Four Seasons resort and residences, plus a 695 room Hard Rock hotel, again a project that will include branded residences.