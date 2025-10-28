Mama Shelter’s first Alpine resort

Ennismore has announced the upcoming opening of Mama Shelter Val Thorens, set for 2027. The new property will mark the first Mama Shelter resort and the brand’s debut in the Alps. Located in Europe’s highest ski destination, the project is being developed in partnership with Vista, Financière Galata, and Cogeco.

Mama Shelter’s first resort

Mama Shelter Val Thorens will include 148 rooms and a restaurant with a panoramic terrace measuring over 800 square meters. The property is designed as a social, high-altitude space where guests can relax and gather after a day on the slopes. Amenities will include:

A bar offering creative cocktails

Karaoke room

“Ski Lounge” for socializing

“Teen Room” for younger guests

Spa area with a sauna, hammam, treatment rooms, fitness space, and an indoor pool with mountain views

Ennismore Shelter Val Thorens © Ennismore

Cédric Gobilliard, Brand COO for Mama Shelter at Ennismore, said, “With the opening of our first Resort in Val Thorens, Mama Shelter will be shaking up conventions and revolutionizing mountain hospitality. We’re bringing our free, festive and creative spirit where no one expected it—to the heart of the Alps.”

Sustainability and design

The resort is being developed with a focus on sustainability, targeting a “Very Good” BREEAM certification. Efforts include reusing, recycling, or recovering the majority of construction materials to minimize landfill waste.

Jean-François Delettre, Managing Director of Galata Group, said, “With the Mama Shelter Val Thorens project, Groupe Galata reaffirms its ambition to lead a new generation of mountain hospitality. Together with Mama Shelter, we’re developing a project that embodies this vision: entertaining, open, and creative hospitality, a place where winter sports, celebration, and well-being all come together to capture the unique energy of the Alps.”

Ennismore Shelter Val Thorens Lobby © Ennismore

Marc Goutille, President of Cogeco, added, “As a real estate developer for over 30 years, Cogeco is committed to delivering high-quality projects, respecting the territories that host them, and the people who inhabit them. It is with these strong convictions that we are delighted to carry out this exciting project in Val Thorens alongside Ennismore, Financière Galata, Vista, and all our partners who contribute to its realization!”

Ennismore currently operates over 190 hotels across more than 40 countries, with over 145 properties in the pipeline and more than 500 restaurants and bars under its portfolio. Mama Shelter Val Thorens will join this growing network as the brand’s first venture into alpine resort hospitality.