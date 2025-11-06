Major £42M upgrade for Corus Hotel

Immersive Hospitality Management (IHM) has confirmed a £42 million redevelopment and rebranding of its flagship property in central London. Formerly known as Corus Hotel Hyde Park, the site closed in September 2025 for a full renovation and will reopen in late Autumn 2026 as Hyde & Seek, joining the Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global collection of 31 hotel brands.

Redevelopment and design

The Hyde Park-facing property is being completely refurbished, transforming it into an upscale destination that reflects the area’s creative and bohemian history. The interior concept—developed by Goddard Littlefair with Unwin Jones Partnership as the architect, and County Contractors and Gardiner & Theobald LLP managing delivery—blends contemporary design with references to the building’s Victorian heritage.

Guestrooms are being redesigned with bold color schemes and textures, combining heritage materials like mahogany and marble with bohemian patterns and artwork. The aesthetic takes inspiration from 1960s and 1970s London, drawing inspiration from designers and artists such as Zandra Rhodes, Ossie Clark, and David Hockney. The palette features greens, blues, and warmer tones that echo Hyde Park’s natural surroundings. Moroccan influences will also appear throughout, including Tadelakt plaster, Zellige-style tiles, and ornate lighting features.

The hotel’s white stucco façade, originally part of a row of Victorian townhouses, will be preserved, maintaining its historic presence opposite the park while introducing a modern, lively interior atmosphere.

New facilities and guest experiences

Hyde & Seek will include several new amenities designed for both guests and the local community. The property will feature an all-day dining and social hub offering food and drink options throughout the day, from afternoon teas and business lunches to evening cocktails. A new glass-roofed courtyard filled with greenery will provide flexible coworking areas and social spaces. The redevelopment also introduces a state-of-the-art gym and studio for guests and local members.

Andrew Khoo, Chairman of Immersive Hospitality Management, said, “Hyde & Seek is set to become a unique and eccentric addition to the London hotel scene. This project boldly pushes the boundaries of expectation, rejecting the dull and embracing the charm of the location. We are incredibly proud of this transformation and grateful to the incredible team of partners helping to bring this vision to life.”

Located at 1 Lancaster Gate, opposite Hyde Park and close to Paddington Station, Oxford Street, Mayfair, and Queensway’s ongoing redevelopment, Hyde & Seek is set to become a key part of the area’s continued regeneration.