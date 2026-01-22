Luxury Sky Tower Planned for McAllen, Texas

Developers have proposed a new mixed-use project in McAllen, Texas. The Bravac Group, led by Brian Vega Alarcón, plans to bring a five-star hospitality experience and condominium-style residences to the city’s Convention Center district.

A New Benchmark for Lodging

The estimated $70 million hotel project, currently in early planning stages, would combine hotel accommodations and residential living within a single 13-story tower. Standing roughly 150 feet high, the proposed building would include about 22,000 square feet of total space. How that space will be divided between hotel, residential, and amenity areas is still under review.

Discussions are underway with several major hospitality brands—including Westin, JW Marriott, and Renaissance—though no final brand has been selected. The Bravac Group plans to finalize that decision once feasibility studies, brand requirements, and financing terms are complete.

Designed for Regional Growth

Vega Alarcón, who has spent nearly two decades in the Rio Grande Valley, said his experience developing hospitality projects in Cancún and Monterrey helped shape the McAllen concept. He described the market as ready for a “different level of hospitality and service,” one that matches the expectations of travelers who currently go to cities like San Antonio or Monterrey for comparable accommodations.

The tower would be located next to the McAllen Convention Center, an area already seeing interest from national hotel chains. Nearby projects include Embassy Suites, Cambria Hotels, and a planned TownePlace Suites by Marriott. The building’s height could make it one of the tallest in the city, pending required federal and local reviews.

Fellow developer Johnny Singh joined Vega Alarcón in presenting the concept at a recent RioPlex Leadership Gathering. Both emphasized the project’s potential to bring new investment and elevated hospitality options to the rapidly growing region.