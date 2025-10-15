Low carbon milestone for IHG Asia

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced today a big milestone in its sustainability journey: Holiday Inn Express Singapore Clarke Quay has become the first IHG hotel in Asia to join IHG’s Low Carbon Pioneer hotel program. IHG’s Low Carbon Pioneers is a growing global network of energy-efficient hotels that operate without burning fossil fuels on-site and are powered by renewable energy, with the exception of backup generators that contribute less than 5% of the hotel’s total annual energy consumption.

Leading IHG’s sustainability push

Since opening in 2014, Holiday Inn Express Singapore Clarke Quay has built a strong reputation for its environmentally conscious design. The hotel features a fully electric kitchen, hot water heat pumps, water-saving fixtures, and a smart building management system that reduces energy use while maintaining guest comfort. Solar glazing and advanced lighting controls also help maximize natural light and minimize electricity use throughout the day.

The hotel holds GSTC certification, a recognized global standard for sustainable tourism. It was recently awarded the 2025 Singapore Hotel Sustainability Award by the Singapore Hotel Association and has also earned a Water Efficient Building Certification from PUB, recognizing its ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Sustainability takes center stage

In Singapore, businesses, government bodies, and industry groups are working together to push sustainability forward. The Singapore Hotel Association and Singapore Tourism Board have introduced the Hotel Sustainability Roadmap, aiming for 60% of hotels to be sustainability-certified by 2025 and for the industry to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

IHG is playing its part in driving change across hospitality. Along with Holiday Inn Express Singapore Clarke Quay joining the Low Carbon Pioneers program, IHG has announced that the upcoming Hotel Indigo Changi Airport—scheduled to open in 2028—will aim for “zero-energy” certification under Singapore’s Green Mark Scheme.

IHG and RB Capital strengthen sustainability partnership

Kishin RK, Founder and CEO of RB Capital Group, said, “It is wonderful to see Holiday Inn Express Singapore Clarke Quay becoming the first IHG hotel in Asia to join IHG’s Low Carbon Pioneer program. We are committed to supporting Singapore’s sustainability roadmap and reducing the carbon footprint of our hotels, which also includes InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay and Holiday Inn Singapore Little India.”

Vivek Bhalla, Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts, added, “We’ve worked closely with RB Capital for a long time, and we are aligned in our ambition to tackle climate change and manage the environmental impact of our hotels. We are committed to working closely with government and industry partners to accelerate sustainability efforts at scale and hope this inspires many more hotels in the region to follow suit.”