Lohono introduces new villa category

Lohono Stays, the luxury villa rental brand by Isprava Group, is making room at the table for a broader audience with the launch of Lohono Luma, a new villa category designed to bring accessible luxury to more travelers.

Designed with evolving travel preferences in mind, Lohono Luma aims to capture the attention of millennials and Gen Z vacationers seeking thoughtfully designed, experience-driven getaways that don’t compromise on quality. The debut villas have opened in Moira, Goa, a scenic village rich in Portuguese heritage and just a short hop from North Goa’s bustling cafés, beaches, and nightlife.

Privacy meets community

Each Luma villa features a private pool, while guests also enjoy access to shared spaces like a pickleball court, gym, children’s play area, coffee bar, garden, and even office pods—for those who really have to answer that one email. The setup is tailored for families, friend groups, staycationers, and even corporate teams looking to blend relaxation with connectivity.

“Luma is our way of extending the Lohono experience to a larger audience,” said Dhimaan Shah, Executive Director and Co-CEO of Isprava Group. “Driven by increasing purchasing power and changing travel preferences, luxury villa rentals have become mainstream.”

Nibhrant Shah, Managing Director and Co-CEO, added, “Luma marks the introduction of a new segment designed for the evolving traveler who values quality and aspires to have a luxurious experience. Millennials and Gen Zs are changing the dynamics of luxury spending where it’s no longer restricted to just the affluent.”

A new chapter in Indian travel

The launch of Lohono Luma mirrors a larger trend in India’s travel scene: premium doesn’t have to mean exclusive. With travelers increasingly seeking both comfort and connection, Lohono Stays is stepping up to deliver luxury that’s both aspirational and attainable.

For hotel suppliers, Luma is a clear sign that today’s travelers want both exclusivity and engagement—private villas with shared amenities like pickleball courts and coffee bars. It’s a cue to innovate offerings that support this evolving balance.