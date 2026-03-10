Leonardo Launches Greek Resort

Leonardo Hotels has officially launched its latest portfolio addition, the Meravia Leonardo Limited Edition in Halkidiki, Greece, which will open for guests from May 2026.

The opening will follow a EUR 1.5 million refurbishment of the asset, which was purchased at the year end by Fattal Hotel Group, the Israeli company behind the Leonardo brand family. Previously operating as the Cora Resort and Spa, the 188 room property was sold by American private equity investor Bain Capital. For Fattal and Leonardo, it represents a further opportunity to expand the group’s presence in the European hotel market.

An Upgrade for a Premium Leisure Destination

The resort underwent its previous transformation in 2023, when Bain reopened the asset for its summer season following a EUR24 million repositioning project. With four restaurants, three bars, a private beach and two outdoor pools, the resort was upgraded to a five star offering. Now, it will operate as an adults-only destination.

Speaking at the launch of the resort, CEO Roni Aloni told local media: “This is not just another acquisition. We are trying to create a unique hotel in Halkidiki, not another five-star hotel”.

The property joins other Leonardo resorts in Greece, already open in Rhodes and Nafplio, and the company expects rooms to command an average rate of EUR400 per night. Currently, Leonardo has five hotels across Greece, and eight more in Cyprus, with three more to launch during 2026.

Guy Vardi, who with Yaniv Amzaleg leads on mergers and acquisitions for Fattal Hotels, added: “Greece and the wider Mediterranean basin have shown exceptional performance in recent years, and expanding our footprint in this market remains a strategic priority. Over the past three years, we have acquired more than 50 hotels across Europe and raised approximately EUR1 billion through our European partnerships to support our expansion strategy.”

Those European acquisitions have included the December 2025 purchase of four city centre hotels in Germany. IntercityHotels in Nuremberg, Freiburg, Magdeburg and Erfurt were acquired in a portfolio deal. Each will undergo a refit, before launching at Leonardo Hotels in the second quarter of 2026. The additions take Leonardo’s German hotel portfolio to an impressive 73 properties.

A Focus on Growth in Germany

And Germany continues to be a key market for the group, with more hotels in development. In the German capital, Ocean Berlin is currently under construction, which will deliver a 169 room new build, for opening in late 2026. In Wülknitz, a traditionally styled new build hotel, Resort & Schloss Tiefenau, is nearing completion, while in Hannover, a new Leonardo hotel is being created by merging two existing properties, the former Mercure and Ibis at the city’s Medical Park.

Further down the track, in Bavaria, there are plans to develop the Leonardo Royal Hotel Tutzing. This lakeside property, with 143 rooms, will be built on a site formerly used as research and office facilities for the Roche company.