Kerzner to bring SIRO brand to Brickell

Kerzner International has revealed plans for its first SIRO branded hotel to be developed in the USA.

The hotel and branded residences will be built in Miami’s Brickell district, with a planned launch in 2030. It joins a growing pipeline for the brand, which opened its first hotel in Dubai, SIRO One Za’abeel, in February 2024.

A new destination for a growing brand

The SIRO brand is designed for the fitness focused, built around the four pillars of strength, inclusive, reflection and original. Meeting the needs of this demographic, each hotel features extensive health and fitness facilities, a spa and a food and beverage offer focused on good nutrition and healthy eating.

“SIRO is our disruptor brand,” explained Philippe Zuber, CEO, Kerzner International. “It is designed to meet the evolving demands of a new generation of travellers who prioritise wellbeing, performance and purpose. SIRO is on a rapid global trajectory, strategically targeting the world’s most dynamic cities, and Miami is the perfect stage.”

SIRO sits alongside Kerzner’s other accommodation brands Atlantis, One&Only, and Rare Finds. Atlantis is an ocean-focused entertainment destination, offering an all-round experience with entertainment and animation. One&Only delivers luxury stays in captivating locations, offering a collection of private homes and unique luxury hotels. While Rare Finds celebrate the unique nature of each property, tapping into local cultures and history.

The SIRO pipeline includes a stream of planned openings. SIRO Palmilla in Los Cabos will launch in 2027, followed a year later by SIRO Olaya in Riyadh. And in 2029, Kerzner will open SIRO Roponghi in Japan. More immediately, the group will be adding to its One&Only brand later in 2025, opening One&Only Moonlight Basin Resort in Montana, a development including a resort split across six buildings, plus 62 private homes.

Brickell is something of a hospitality development hotspot. Currently, the Top Hotels database lists a cluster of projects across hotels, and branded residences.

Work is about to start on the redevelopment of the Mandarin Oriental in Brickell. In its place there will be two new towers, featuring a new Mandarin Oriental hotel, plus a block of branded residences.

There are also plans for a House of Wellness hotel in the district, redeveloping a site that is currently in office use. The project envisions a major, 823 room hotel that could be open in late 2029.

A hotspot for branded residences

The Standard brand will be launching a branded residence project in Brickell, as part of the One Brickell Riverfront development. A 45 storey tower will accommodate 422 residences, varying in size from 432 square feet to double that size. The development should open in early 2027. Further ahead, Baccarat Residences Brickell Miami are planned, offering one to four bed units in a project expected to complete in 2030.

Also taking shape is the Mercedes Benz Places development. It will feature exclusive residences branded under the famous three pointed star, plus Treehouse Brickell – all within a 754 foot tall tower. The hotel will feature 191 rooms, with the signature Treehouse feel and is expected to open in early 2027.