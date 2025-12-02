Kempinski introduces Turks and Caicos project

Kempinski Hotels, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, together with international award-winning developer JTRE, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Kempinski Grace Bay, an exclusive hotel and residential project featuring a collection of private apartments and beachfront villas along the world’s most beautiful beach in Turks and Caicos.

The ceremony took place along Grace Bay’s turquoise shore, joined by Premier Charles Washington Misick, Deputy Governor Anya Williams, senior officials, and global project partners—marking a new era that blends European elegance with Caribbean life.

Elevated coastal living

Set across 11 acres of untouched shoreline, the development brings Kempinski’s 128-year legacy of European hospitality to Turks and Caicos for the first time. Developed by JTRE, the new property includes 119 private residences and four oceanfront villas, each designed to maximize panoramic sea views. Architecture and interiors draw from the island’s serene palette—limestone, timber, and glass—creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.

Residents and guests will enjoy a refined collection of amenities and sustainable features, including:

Fine dining venues and a beachfront club

A 3,000-square-foot wine cellar

A European spa and ocean-view fitness area

A sports pavilion with tennis and padel courts

A children’s club

Insulated glass, solar systems, and native landscaping supported by recycled water

Visionary leadership works together

Charles Washington Misick, Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, said, “As global interest in the Turks and Caicos Islands continues to grow, Kempinski Grace Bay brings one of the world’s most distinguished hospitality names to our pristine shores.”



Barbara Muckermann, Group CEO at Kempinski Hotels, added, “As one of the world’s oldest hospitality groups, we are pleased to bring our art of hospitality to one of the true gems of the Caribbean and world’s most desirable destinations. The property will stand as a flagship within our portfolio—an enduring expression of our heritage, our craftsmanship, and our belief that true luxury is as timeless as the destination’s culture and heritage.”

The groundbreaking continues the successful partnership between Kempinski Hotels and JTRE, whose award-winning developments span London, Slovakia, and Germany. Guided by JTRE’s commitment to design excellence, community collaboration, and environmental stewardship, Kempinski Grace Bay now moves into its next phase, with construction progressing through 2026 and completion expected in 2028.