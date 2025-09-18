Karuizawa welcomes first Regent hotel

IHG Hotels & Resorts will bring the Regent brand to Japan with the launch of Regent Karuizawa, an exclusive 58-key resort in the historic mountain town of Karuizawa. Scheduled to open in 2028, the property will set a new high bar for the region’s luxury hotels, combining serene surroundings, contemporary elegance, and the breathtaking beauty of the landscape.

Designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, Regent Karuizawa will be nestled within a lush forest, offering unparalleled views of Mount Asama and access to the area’s renowned hot springs. The resort will feature a mix of rooms and villas, giving guests a choice between quiet seclusion and a classic hotel experience.

A destination for tranquility and luxury

The opening of Regent Karuizawa marks a great step forward for the global expansion of the Regent brand. IHG’s Managing Director for Japan & Micronesia, Abhijay Sandilya, expressed excitement about the project: “We are delighted to announce the addition of Regent Karuizawa, our first Regent resort destination in Japan. Karuizawa is a special location within easy reach of Tokyo, renowned for its outstanding natural environment and relaxing atmosphere.”

Karuizawa is already a popular destination for both domestic and international visitors, known for its scenic beauty and proximity to Tokyo. The town has seen a 30% increase in inbound travel since 2019. Regent Karuizawa will help meet this rising demand, offering guests a chance to enjoy high-end hospitality while connecting with the area’s history and culture.

Facilities and amenities

Regent Karuizawa will feature a variety of upscale amenities for its guests, including:

A specialty restaurant with stunning valley views

A signature spa and onsen

A wellness center with a comprehensive suite of treatments

Meeting spaces for both business and leisure gatherings

A gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment

The property’s design will echo its natural surroundings, offering an escape from busy city life.

Regent Karuizawa joins Hotel Indigo Karuizawa, another IHG property in the region, adding to the diverse options available for travelers to this popular destination.

An attractive opportunity for hotel suppliers

With IHG’s strong presence in Japan and growing demand for high-end properties, Regent Karuizawa is also a strong opportunity for hotel suppliers. As Regent continues expanding across Japan, suppliers will be able to collaborate on premium amenities, interior design, and technology solutions that define the brand’s style.