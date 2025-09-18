Kali Hotel construction hits major milestone

KPC Development Company has announced the topping out of the Kali Hotel and Rooftop, Autograph Collection, marking a key milestone in the $300-million, 300-key hotel project located at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. This ceremony signifies the completion of the hotel’s structural frame and brings the development closer to its anticipated opening in September 2026.

The event, held on September 10, 2025, was attended by local dignitaries, representatives from the City of Inglewood, leadership from Clayco builders, Hollywood Park, and KPC Development Company. The topping out is a symbolic moment that highlights the significant progress made, with windows already installed up to the third floor and work advancing on higher levels. Concrete has also been poured for the 12th-floor rooftop and helistop.

A strategic location for Hollywood Park’s growth

Kali Hotel and Rooftop is located adjacent to some of Los Angeles’ most high-profile entertainment venues. The hotel is within walking distance of SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, the Intuit Dome, the Kia Forum, the NFL Los Angeles West Coast headquarters, and the soon-to-be-completed Hollywood Park Studios. Its location positions it as a natural choice for travelers attending games, concerts, and conferences, as well as for business visitors and locals.

Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Chairman and Founder of KPC Development Company, emphasized the importance of the hotel in the region’s growth: “Kali Hotel represents KPC’s inaugural luxury project in Los Angeles, with more developments planned for the market. We broke ground less than 11 months ago on this project driven by vision and passion. Today’s ceremony demonstrates substantial progress on what is the only hospitality destination of its kind in Greater Los Angeles. The hotel has already received great interest ahead of premier sporting events in 2027 and beyond.”

World-class amenities and experiences

Upon opening, Kali Hotel and Rooftop will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection, a premium brand known for its one‑of‑a‑kind, independent properties. Managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the hotel will combine comfort with a touch of glamour, reflecting the atmosphere of Los Angeles.

Key features of the hotel include:

300 guest rooms, including 34 suites

A 12th-floor restaurant and rooftop bar with expansive views

A casual all-day dining spot and lobby bar

A pool and yoga deck for relaxation

A spa and fitness center

Nearly 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space

The rooftop is expected to become a popular dining and entertainment spot, with broad views of the area. Construction is progressing on both the interior and exterior of the hotel, with Clayco serving as the builder, Lamar Johnson Collaborative as the architect, and Gensler handling the interior design.

Kali Hotel Construction Progress © Clayco

Kali Hotel and Hollywood Park’s expanding ecosystem

Kali Hotel and Rooftop will be a central element in the growing Hollywood Park community, the largest urban mixed-use project under construction in the Western U.S. Hollywood Park already features entertainment, residential, and retail spaces, with the addition of Hollywood Park Studios—an advanced movie and production facility still under construction. This new studio will serve as the International Broadcast Center for the 2028 Olympic Games, further establishing Hollywood Park as an emerging hub for sports, entertainment, and media in Los Angeles.