ITC Hotels Plans Yashobhoomi Five-Star Property

ITC Hotels Limited has announced that India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Limited (IICC Ltd) has allotted land to the company at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. The land has been allotted on a long-term lease and will be used to develop a premium five-star hotel aligned with Yashobhoomi’s role as a major convention and exhibition destination.

The proposed development is intended to support the growing demand generated by large-scale conventions, exhibitions, and events hosted at the venue, which has already welcomed a significant number of trade shows and major gatherings.

Planned Hotel Development at Yashobhoomi

The planned hotel will include contemporary banqueting facilities, large event spaces, and a range of dining options from ITC Hotels’ portfolio. The property is designed to serve international and domestic visitors attending events at Yashobhoomi, while also complementing the overall infrastructure of the convention and exhibition complex.

ITC Hotels is known for its focus on culinary offerings and sustainability-led luxury. The new hotel is expected to integrate several of the company’s established dining concepts, contributing to both the hospitality and food-and-beverage experience at the venue.

According to Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels Limited, Yashobhoomi represents a significant development for the MICE sector. He noted, “ITCHL shall leave no stone unturned to create one of the finest hospitality offerings through the proposed hotel that will showcase our culinary and service excellence to global guests.”

Strategic Location and Portfolio Context

The hotel’s location near Delhi’s international airport and its connectivity to the National Capital Region are expected to enhance its appeal to all travelers. The property is also positioned to support Yashobhoomi’s ambitions as a destination for international conferences and exhibitions.

ITC Hotels currently operates 10 properties in the Delhi NCR region, with a total of 1,599 keys across its ITC Hotels, Welcomhotel, and Fortune brands. The Yashobhoomi project aligns with the company’s broader strategy to expand in high-demand business and convention markets while maintaining its approach to responsible luxury development.