InterContinental Returns to Manila After 15 Years

IHG Hotels & Resorts is bringing its InterContinental brand back to Manila with the signing of InterContinental Manila, a new luxury hotel scheduled to open in 2032.

The 212-room property marks the brand’s return to the Philippine capital after more than 15 years. InterContinental first opened in Manila in 1969 and operated for 46 years, building a long-standing presence in the city’s hospitality scene.

Return to Manila

The new InterContinental Manila will be located in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), a 240-hectare master-planned district known as one of Metro Manila’s main business hubs. The area is home to the Philippine Stock Exchange, multinational companies, and several of the city’s tallest buildings.

IHG is partnering with Keyland Corporation, Philippine Realty and Holdings Corporation, and Greenhills Properties Inc. on the project. The developers bring experience across residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in key urban areas, with this project marking a continued move into hospitality.

IHG says the signing reflects its focus on expanding its luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia, supported by growing demand for premium travel.

What the Hotel Will Offer

InterContinental Manila is planned as a full-service luxury hotel designed for modern travelers, with a mix of dining, events, and wellness facilities.

Guests can expect:

An all-day dining restaurant and a specialty restaurant with bar

Ballroom, function, and meeting spaces for events

A fully equipped health club and spa

An outdoor swimming pool with a poolside bar

The hotel will join a global network of more than 240 InterContinental properties worldwide. In the Philippines, it will also be part of a small but growing pipeline for the brand.

Growing Luxury Portfolio

IHG continues to expand its global footprint, with more than 6,900 hotels open across over 100 countries and an additional pipeline of around 2,300 properties. The return of InterContinental to Manila adds a familiar name back into the market—this time with a new address, a new build, and a long runway to opening day in 2032.

As part of a broader development pipeline, projects like InterContinental Manila highlight ongoing growth in the region, reflecting how hotel pipelines are shaping opportunities across the industry.