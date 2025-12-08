InterContinental brand comes to Prague

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of InterContinental Prague, marking the brand’s eagerly anticipated return to the Czech capital city. Expected to open in the first half of 2029, the 137-key luxury hotel will join two existing IHG hotels in the Capital: Holiday Inn Prague Congress Centre and Holiday Inn Prague Airport.

The historic property at Jeruzalemska 8 in Prague 1, part of Generali Real Estate’s European portfolio of prime hospitality assets, dates back to 1839 and has served many roles—from a dance hall and theatre to office space. Now undergoing a comprehensive renovation under Generali Real Estate’s oversight, the landmark will be revitalized as the future InterContinental Prague.

Amenities and prime location

InterContinental Prague will offer a refined blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience for both leisure and business travelers. Guests can expect elevated amenities and thoughtfully designed spaces that create a calm retreat in the heart of the city:

A luxury spa featuring a wellness area and pool, plus a bar, restaurant, and the signature Club InterContinental lounge

A private garden providing a serene escape for guests and locals

Conference facilities tailored for business travelers

A central location within easy reach of major corporate offices

The hotel will be in close proximity to the city’s main railway station and will offer excellent transport links to all areas of the city. Within walking distance of their stay, guests will be able to experience all the must-see sights: Charles Bridge, Old Town Square, and the Prague Astronomical Clock.

Industry voices and brand development

Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Together with Generali Real Estate, we are taking a pivotal step toward delivering an unparalleled InterContinental experience in the vibrant heart of Prague, setting new standards of luxury and hospitality and creating a destination that will captivate guests when it opens in 2029.”

Ramon Spoladore, Head of CEE & Nordics, Generali Real Estate, added, “We are delighted that our first collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts will see us reimagine one of Prague’s most historical buildings into an InterContinental hotel.”

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is undergoing a major brand evolution, redefining modern luxury while staying true to its belief in travel’s power to connect cultures. InterContinental Prague will join IHG’s 34 European InterContinental hotels and strengthen the brand’s presence in Central and Eastern Europe. It also supports IHG’s expanding luxury and lifestyle portfolio in Europe, which includes 112 open hotels and 67 more in development.