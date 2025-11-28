Inside the Off-Season: How Top Hotels Prepare for What’s Next

The crowds fade, the clatter softens, and the air smells faintly of rain as the leaves change and the first hints of winter approach. For most guests, the season is over. But behind closed doors, the real transformation begins.

The top five global hotel groups, Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Accor, and Hyatt use this quieter season to prepare for the next one. Refreshing spaces, refining service, and reimagining how their food service operations perform when the fast-pace returns.

Anyone who’s worked behind the scenes knows: this is when the real work begins.

The “off-season” isn’t really an ending; it’s more of a reset. A time to rethink how service flows, how experiences evolve, and how every square meter can do more.

Image © livecookintable®

In some properties, like the one above, the shift is as simple, turning a quiet lobby into a fully operational buffet in minutes. One moment it’s a lounge area, the next it’s a revenue-generating buffet service station, all without construction or disruption.

The Art of the Reset

This is where livecookintable® finds its rhythm.

Our modular systems are designed for exactly these moments of transformation.

Each configuration is tool-free, mobile, and endlessly adaptable, allowing operators to cook, serve, and interact anywhere, at any time. It’s a flexible ecosystem that makes reinvention simply possible and sustainable.

Instead of months-long renovations, properties can evolve in days. They thrive in moments of reinvention. Whether a hotel is reimagining its breakfast service, a resort is preparing a new poolside experience, or a stadium is expanding VIP dining, every livecookintable® setup moves with them, not against them.

Image © livecookintable®

Why Modularity Matters More Than Ever

Traditional renovations often mean shutdowns, long permits, and lost revenue; averaging 3 to 6 months and often hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Flexibility changes that.

Each livecookintable® system is built to evolve with the property, not disrupt it. Ready to go on day one of delivery, at a fraction of the cost, extending its value with a lifelong ROI.

Plus, it’s a more sustainable option, built right into the design. Crafted from recyclable stainless steel and renewable materials, powered by efficient induction and optional battery power, these units cut energy use and food waste by up to 40% compared to conventional setups.

Across the industry, sustainability targets are reshaping operations: Marriott International has pledged to cut direct emissions by 46.2% by 2030, Accor aims for a 46% reduction, and Hilton targets a 75% drop in emissions intensity for their franchised hotels.

We support these goals and help businesses achieve them faster.

Sustainability shouldn’t be a buzzword. It means better business, and a better planet.

Image © livecookintable®

Preparing for What’s Next

So as the calendar flips forward, the smartest operations are already planning their comeback:

Replacing static buffets with mobile stations

Turning unused corners into action points

Designing guest experiences that adapt for any function

Because in an industry that never truly stops, the ability to move, adapt, and evolve is the greatest luxury of all.

Explore how livecookintable® helps the world’s hospitality leaders build for what comes next. livecookintable.com