Flexibility Meets Efficiency: How Meveca’s Modular Solutions Transform Hotel Operations

Hotels worldwide are rethinking their operations — aiming to create exceptional guest experiences while working with tighter resources. Modular, mobile F&B solutions are at the heart of this shift, giving hotels the agility to transform spaces on demand. Meveca leads this movement with two German-engineered innovations — Foldable Line 5 and livecookintable® — designed to deliver world-class dining experiences anywhere, with unmatched efficiency and style.

The pressure to do more with less is real. Rising costs, leaner teams, and sustainability commitments mean hotels must maximise every square metre and minute of staff time. At the same time, nearly 90% of guests say distinctive dining options are essential to their satisfaction. The solution? Versatile equipment that enables multiple service formats, rapid room turnovers, and memorable culinary experiences — all while reducing waste and labour needs.

Image © Meveca

Enter Meveca’s Foldable Line 5 and livecookintable®

Both systems are engineered to let hospitality teams create fully functional, elegant F&B setups in minutes — no tools, no fixed infrastructure. From gala dinners to rooftop pop-ups, these solutions move with your needs. Foldable Line 5 focuses on banquet and buffet efficiency with one-step folding tables and stations that store compactly. livecookintable® brings the kitchen to the guest with modular live cooking and buffet stations that can even run on battery power. Together, they offer hotels a new level of operational flexibility — and a way to elevate service without compromising aesthetics or brand identity.

Key Benefits at a Glance

Rapid Setup: Tool-free assembly in minutes for faster event turnovers.

Multi-Purpose Use: Adaptable for breakfast, banquets, coffee breaks, cocktails, and more.

Compact Storage: Fold-flat designs and transport trolleys minimise back-of-house space needs.

Customisable Look: Changeable finishes to match brand, event theme, or season.

Sustainable Operation: Long product lifespan and reduced food waste through right-sized service.

Anywhere Service: Battery-powered cooking modules eliminate the need for fixed wiring.



Image © Meveca

Adaptable to Any Space or Occasion

Whether it’s a sprawling ballroom, a conference foyer, or an outdoor terrace, Foldable Line 5 and livecookintable® are designed to fit and enhance the environment. Banquet teams can set up an entire buffet line in under 10 minutes, then fold it away to free the room for the next event. Chefs can roll in a live cooking station for an interactive lunch, then redeploy the same unit as a cocktail bar in the evening. From intimate boutique hotels to large-scale resorts, the same core components adapt to the space, menu, and mood.

Trusted by Leading Hotels and Chefs

Meveca’s modular systems are in daily use at some of the world’s most prestigious properties — from international hotel groups and luxury resorts to cruise lines and high-end caterers. Hospitality leaders praise the way these solutions combine elegance with practicality, enabling them to deliver high-quality service with leaner teams and tighter timelines. Their versatility, reliability, and long-term durability make them a smart investment for operators aiming to elevate both guest experience and operational performance.

Image © Meveca

Innovation with a Purpose

Foldable Line 5 and livecookintable® are more than just mobile furniture — they’re part of a sustainable, future-ready approach to hospitality. By replacing fixed installations with reconfigurable, long-lasting equipment, hotels reduce renovation cycles, cut waste, and optimise their use of space. The result is a leaner, greener operation that’s better for the bottom line and the planet.

As the hospitality industry looks to the future, flexibility and efficiency will define the leaders. Meveca’s Foldable Line 5 and livecookintable® give hotels the tools to adapt instantly, delight guests, and run smarter — proving that with the right solutions, there’s no limit to where and how you can create exceptional dining experiences.