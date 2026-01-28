Inside the Next Luxury Hotel Development Shaping Calgary

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor, has announced plans for a new Fairmont hotel in Calgary, developed in partnership with Truman. The 225-key hotel is scheduled to open in Q4 2031 and will sit in a great location within the city’s Greater Downtown. The mixed-use development will include guest rooms, a signature spa and wellness offering, extensive meetings and events facilities, and 100 luxury branded residences.

The new hotel arrives at a moment of major change for Calgary’s Culture and Entertainment District, positioning Fairmont Calgary at the center of a fast-evolving urban landscape.

Calgary’s Transformation

Fairmont Calgary will directly benefit from the Stampede Park transformation project, anchored by the $500 million expansion of the BMO Centre, completed in 2024. The expanded venue is now Western Canada’s largest convention facility, supported by new public spaces, upgraded infrastructure, and improved transit connections. Together, these enhancements are driving increased demand for conferences, events, and visitors in the area.

The hotel’s meetings and events facilities are designed to support this momentum, helping meet Calgary’s growing convention and business travel needs while reinforcing the city’s role as a national and international gathering hub.

A Second Fairmont for a Growing City

The project will mark Fairmont’s second property in Calgary, joining the long-established Fairmont Palliser. According to Fairmont Hotels & Resorts CEO Omer Acar, the new hotel “strengthens our long-term brand commitment to Calgary as a destination. Fairmont Calgary will become an exciting new social hub for the local community, hotel guests, and residents alike, blending both tradition and modernity.”

A world-class team of architects and designers will be assembled to deliver the mixed-use development, with the design concept set to be revealed and regulatory approvals initiated in Q1 2026. Beyond hospitality, the project is expected to generate economic benefits through construction employment and long-term hospitality jobs once open.

A Destination with Global Pull

Calgary continues to attract attention for its mix of urban energy, western heritage, arts and dining, and easy access to the Rocky Mountains, including Banff National Park. Home to the Calgary Stampede and host to more than 8.7 million visitors in 2025, the city is seeing rising demand driven by conferences and international travel, with further growth expected in 2026.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts operates a global portfolio of 96 luxury hotels, with Fairmont Calgary set to become its newest landmark in Western Canada.