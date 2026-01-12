Inside Hilton’s Growth Plan for Signia Brand

Launched in 2019, Signia by Hilton entered the market during a challenging period for new hotel brands, but it has expanded its footprint over the past six years through a combination of conversions and selective new development. Hilton officials say the brand now has a growing portfolio and increasing global presence.

Conversions and Brand Positioning

At launch, Hilton expected Signia by Hilton to be driven largely by new construction. According to Meghan Fitzgerald, brand leader for Signia at Hilton, high construction costs and limited supply growth in the U.S. hotel industry have shifted near-term priorities toward conversions. The company is currently targeting high-quality existing hotels that can be repositioned under the Signia flag, while monitoring opportunities for new builds as costs begin to moderate.

A recent example is the Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. Opened at the end of last year, the property was converted from the La Cantera Resort & Spa and became the fifth Signia hotel to open, as well as Hilton’s 9,000th hotel globally.

Fitzgerald describes Signia as “Hilton’s approachable luxury brand.” While the brand has often been compared to large-scale meetings and events brands, Hilton positions Signia to handle events of all sizes through purpose-built event spaces, technology, and service offerings aimed at both planners and attendees.

Portfolio Growth and Development Pipeline

In 2025, Hilton opened its first international Signia property with the debut of Signia by Hilton Amman in Jordan. International growth is expected to be a key driver going forward, with additional signings in India and Egypt, and the Signia by Hilton Tainan in Taiwan scheduled to open in mid-2026.

Domestically, 2026 is expected to be a significant year. Hilton plans to open the new-build Signia by Hilton Indianapolis in the fall, along with completing the conversion of the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, into the Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort.

Other open properties include Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, and Signia by Hilton San Jose. With current signings and projects underway, Hilton expects the Signia portfolio to double by 2028.

Hilton officials say the brand’s growth supports the broader system by filling a space between full-service and luxury offerings, driven by demand for premium meetings and group travel. Hilton currently has a significant share of hotel rooms under construction globally, which the company says helps support continued development.