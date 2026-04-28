Hilton: Pipeline Hits 527K Rooms in Q1

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has reported financial and operational performance for the first quarter of 2026. The company also raised its expectations for the full year, reflecting continued growth across its global portfolio. Results show steady demand, expansion, and investment in new brands and properties.

Key Financial Highlights

Diluted earnings per share (EPS): $1.66

Adjusted diluted EPS: $2.01

Net income: $383 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $901 million

Hilton’s system-wide comparable RevPAR (revenue per available room) increased by 3.6% compared to the same period in 2025, on a currency-neutral basis. This growth reflects stable travel demand and strong performance across Hilton’s global markets.

The company continued expanding its footprint during the quarter. Hilton approved 26,200 new rooms for development, bringing its total development pipeline to 527,000 rooms as of March 31, 2026. This represents a 5% increase compared to the previous year.

Growth and Development

16,300 rooms added to the system

10,900 net additional rooms

Net unit growth of 6.3% year-over-year

131 hotels opened, totaling over 16,000 rooms

Recent openings include the debut of Motto by Hilton in Brazil and the company’s 200th Curio Collection by Hilton hotel. In March 2026, Hilton introduced a new brand called Select by Hilton. YOTEL became the first brand to join Select by Hilton through an exclusive agreement.

Hilton also returned significant capital to shareholders. During the first quarter, the company repurchased 2.7 million shares of its common stock. Total capital return, including dividends, reached $860 million for the quarter and $1,084 million year-to-date through April.

Hilton’s continued growth is also good news for hotel suppliers. As new rooms are added, more hotels open, and the development pipeline expands while the demand rises for the products and services that keep hotels running. This creates more opportunities for suppliers, whether they’re involved in A,D&C, F,F&E or any other industry.

Full-Year 2026 Outlook

RevPAR growth projected between 2.0% and 3.0%

Net income expected between $1,909 million and $1,937 million

Adjusted EBITDA projected between $4,020 million and $4,060 million

Capital return expected to reach approximately $3.5 billion

Hilton has a portfolio of 27 brands, more than 9,100 properties, and over 1.3 million rooms across 143 countries and territories. The company continues to focus on growth, innovation, and delivering strong financial performance.