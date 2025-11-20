IHG’s bold move in Jakarta’s PIK2

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of Crowne Plaza Jakarta PIK2 within the PIK2 development, a 6,000-hectare world-class integrated waterfront township in Tangerang, Northern part of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Scheduled to open in 2027, this new 220-key luxury hotel will be the first hotel to open in PIK2 as the anchor hotel within the development. It will also join the rapidly growing Crowne Plaza portfolio of over 550 open and pipeline properties globally.

Highlighted features and amenities

The hotel will feature 220 rooms and suites, two restaurants, a bar, a health club, spa, swimming pool, and over 990 square meters of meeting spaces. Crowne Plaza Jakarta PIK2 will offer flexible event venues and social spaces, designed to support both work and leisure.

PIK2 will also include commercial, residential, and lifestyle areas, with a four-kilometer white sand beach, a 60-hectare greenbelt, and world-class convention and exhibition facilities. The development will blend in with its natural surroundings and feature modern technology, creating a smart city for work, life, and leisure.

Visitor numbers surge in Indonesia

Indonesia’s visitor economy is growing rapidly, with a target of 16 million international arrivals and over one billion domestic trips by the end of the year. The country saw 11.43 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2025, a 10.22% increase from the previous year. This new partnership adds a premium option to Greater Jakarta’s hospitality scene. Located in the region’s first urban beach area and just seven minutes from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the hotel will cater to both business and leisure travelers seeking convenience, connectivity, and modern amenities.

IHG currently operates 33 hotels in Indonesia across eight brands, with an additional 12 properties in the pipeline. Crowne Plaza Jakarta PIK2 will expand the company’s existing portfolio of six properties in Jakarta, which includes InterContinental, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express brands.