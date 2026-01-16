IHG Launches Vignette Brand in Africa

IHG has confirmed it will launch its Vignette Collection in Africa, bringing the brand to reinvigorate an existing hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 99 room Fairview Hotel Nairobi will be joining the collection brand, bringing its boutique appeal to a luxury and lifestyle collection that is growing strongly around the world. Combining elegant early 20th century architecture, and lush gardens, the property is an oasis of calm close to the centre of a dynamic African city.

Adding to a Fast Growing Collection Brand

“At its heart, Fairview Hotel Nairobi has always been a place where people come together, a living garden sanctuary in the middle of the city,” commented Kaliq Essop, the hotel’s general manager. “Joining Vignette Collection allows us to honour our history while elevating the guest experience through thoughtful design, intuitive service and purpose-led hospitality.”

Amenities at the hotel include an outdoor pool, fitness centre and meeting rooms and event spaces. Three restaurants offer a variety of food options for guests and visitors alike.

IHG launched Vignette Collection three years ago, with an initial aspiration of signing 100 hotels within a decade. In just those three years, the company has already passed the halfway stage towards its target, with 27 Vignette hotels open, plus a further 41 to come, already signed into the pipeline.

Those signings are dotted around the globe. Upcoming openings, for example, include the TFT Chongqing hotel in China, a 212 room property that is part of a glazed tower block. Unashamedly modern, rooms feature floor to ceiling windows that will frame views of the Jialing and Yangtze rivers.

In Sicily, the Costa Irminia Retreat & Spa is a distinct contrast, being a beachside resort with a private beach club. Opening in the second quarter of 2026, it will feature an intimate 43 rooms. And in Vietnam, Reve Ho Chi Minh City will open during the first quarter of 2026, a conversion property that will deliver a stay rich in the history and culture of the region.

Every Vignette hotel is united by two common themes: memorable rituals, and means for good. The rituals are individual to each property, but help guests connect with the identity, and culture, of the locality. The means for good philosophy connects each Vignette Collection hotel with a local non-profit organisation, partnering to deliver a positive contribution to the local ecosystem.

Brands Look for Growth in Africa

The Vignette deal, revealed as 2025 closed, was among several agreements signed by international hotel brands in the final quarter of the year, as the large groups look to secure greater presence across the continent. In November 2025, Choice Hotels signed three hotels in Kenya, along with a master development agreement to be executed with a local partner. The launch properties will all open during 2026, and will be an Ascend Collection in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, along with Clarion and Quality hotels in Nairobi.

Marriott also found a way to launch its Edition brand on the continent. It will open an Edition branded hotel in Cape Town, South Africa during 2026, as part of the V&A Waterfront development in the city.