IHG grows footprint across Saudi

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a dual management agreement with Mosa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mosa and Sons Real Estate Holding Co., marking the addition of two new properties in Saudi Arabia: Crowne Plaza Al Khobar Al Bandariyah and Holiday Inn Riyadh Rose Yard. The developments support IHG’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s expanding hospitality sector and align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

Two new hotels in key markets

Crowne Plaza Al Khobar Al Bandariyah, opening in Q1 2027, will be located near the Corniche with access to Dammam and King Fahd International Airport. The 232-key hotel will include flexible meeting areas and integrated social spaces for work and leisure.

In Riyadh, Holiday Inn Riyadh Rose Yard is scheduled to open in late 2026. Situated in the Al-Suwaidi district, the 106-key property will offer proximity to the Diplomatic Quarter and Diriyah Gate. It will feature the brand’s next-generation design, including the Open Lobby concept, which combines dining, working, and relaxation areas into one multifunctional space.

Strategic alignment with Vision 2030

IHG stated that the signings reflect the company’s support of Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth and economic diversification efforts. Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for India, Middle East and Africa at IHG, commented, “As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 ambitions, we are delighted to expand our footprint with the signings of Crowne Plaza Al Khobar Al Bandariyah and Holiday Inn Riyadh Rose Yard. This partnership with Mosa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mosa and Sons Real Estate Holding Co. reinforces our commitment to the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector.”

Mosa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mosa and Sons Real Estate Holding Co. highlighted the agreement as part of its broader strategy to expand hospitality investments in Riyadh and the Eastern Province. The company aims to grow its portfolio to more than 1,000 rooms by 2030, focusing on projects that achieve long-term value and operate to international standards.

Riyadh continues to grow as a center for business activity across finance, real estate, construction, and tourism. Al Khobar, part of the Greater Dammam area, benefits from a strategic coastal location and strong corporate demand. The two new properties strengthen IHG’s footprint in both markets.

IHG currently operates 46 hotels in Saudi Arabia across six brands, with 60 additional properties planned to open within the next three to five years.