IHG expands in South India

IHG Hotels & Resorts has recently signed a franchise agreement with KGA International Trades Private Limited for the development of Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery, located in Kerala, India. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027, the signing strengthens IHG’s commitment to expanding its presence across high-potential secondary markets in India through strategic partnerships with trusted partners.

Mr. K.C. Eapen, Director and CEO of KGA Group, spoke on behalf of the Group’s Chairman, Mr. K.G. Abraham, and the Board of Directors, by saying, “After the successful partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts for Crowne Plaza Kochi, we are pleased to join hands with them again for a new project in Changanassery. Development of Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery is part of our broader vision to bring modern infrastructure and business opportunities to the region.”

Smart stays meet scenic South India

Set in the scenic town of Changanassery in Kerala’s Kottayam district, Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery will anchor the upcoming KGA Mall, a mixed-use development. The hotel will offer 90 stylish rooms, dining options, a banquet hall for over 100 guests, a swimming pool, multiplex, family entertainment center, and a diverse retail mix. Located near the central business district, it is positioned to serve visitors from nearby hubs like Kochi, Alleppey, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Holiday Inn Express, IHG’s fastest-growing hotel brand with over 3,200 properties worldwide, is tailored for modern short-stay travelers seeking simplicity, efficiency, and comfort. With its latest Generation 5 design, the brand enhances guest experiences through flexible public spaces and smartly designed rooms, making it a top choice for both business and leisure stays.

As of today, IHG currently has 50 hotels operating across six brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort®, Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 63 hotels scheduled to open in the next 3-5 years.