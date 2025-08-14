IHG brings voco to Phuket

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the expansion of its voco hotels brand to Phuket, Thailand, in partnership with AssetWise Public Company Limited and its subsidiary Rhom Bho Property Public Company Limited.

Opening in 2029, the 175-key voco Phuket Bangtao will welcome guests to the upscale Bangtao area on Phuket’s West Coast. This marks voco hotels’ third signing in Thailand—and the first in Phuket—adding to the brand’s global portfolio of over 180 open and pipeline properties since its 2018 debut.

Prime location and continued growth

Just 30 minutes from Phuket International Airport, voco Phuket Bangtao will be located in the vibrant heart of Bangtao—an area known for its white sand beaches, lively beach clubs, and diverse dining scene. The 175-room property will feature a restaurant, lounge, bar, spa, swimming pool, and fitness center, offering guests a well-rounded lifestyle experience.

voco Phuket Bangtao © IHG

Thailand remains a key growth market for IHG, which currently operates 40 hotels across nine brands, with 41 more in the pipeline. The company plans to double its presence in the country in the coming years. voco Phuket Bangtao follows the brand’s upcoming Thailand debut with voco Bangkok Surawong, opening later this year.

IHG and AssetWise on the signing

Bryan Chan, Vice President, Development, Southeast Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “IHG has a great tradition in Phuket and its surrounding area with fantastic properties across our Six Senses, InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express brands. voco Phuket Bangtao will be a wonderful addition to our estate, strengthening IHG’s presence throughout the city.”

Also commenting on the signing, Paneeta Malaivongs, Deputy CEO, AssetWise Public Company Limited, stated, “We are thrilled to work with IHG for our first foray into hospitality and bring this wonderful new hotel to Phuket. We have seen IHG’s success in launching new brands and experiences in the market and are confident they are the perfect partner to deliver results with us.”