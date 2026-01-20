IHG Announces New Hotel Project in India

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Hanu Overseas to introduce its luxury and lifestyle brand, Vignette Collection, to India. The hotel is scheduled to open in early 2026 in Panchkula and marks a further step in IHG’s strategy to expand its luxury footprint in high-growth Indian markets.

Vignette Collection is a portfolio of individual hotels designed for guests seeking distinctive stay experiences. The brand allows independent hotels to maintain their own identity while accessing IHG’s global scale, systems, and expertise. It is positioned around the idea of purposeful luxury and strong connections to place.

First Vignette Collection Hotel in India

Panchkula is part of the fast-growing Chandigarh Metropolitan Region, a tri-city cluster that serves as an important economic center. The area is home to IT parks, automotive companies, pharmaceutical and manufacturing hubs, public sector units, and leading national institutions. Its year-round business and social demand make it a strategic location for IHG’s luxury expansion.

The new upcoming hotel will feature 145 rooms, including 11 suites. The property will include four dining venues, comprising a signature restaurant, lobby lounge, and private dining space. Guest facilities will include a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, curated retail offerings, and ample parking. The hotel will also offer more than 2,200 square meters of meeting and event space, targeting corporate events, social functions, and weddings.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, Southwest Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Introducing Vignette Collection to India is a significant milestone as we expand our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the country. Panchkula, with its strong year-round demand and economic vitality, presents the perfect landscape for our brand’s entry. We are excited to elevate the hospitality offering here with a truly distinctive luxury experience.”

Expanding IHG’s Regional Presence

Speaking on behalf of the ownership, Aman Gupta added, “We are proud to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the Vignette Collection brand to India. Panchkula is emerging as a preferred destination for celebrations, retreats, and meaningful leisure travel; and we believe this partnership will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region. Our vision is to create a hotel that celebrates its unique identity while offering thoughtfully designed experiences rooted in a strong sense of place.”

The signing adds to IHG’s growing presence in the Chandigarh Metropolitan Region, alongside the upcoming Crowne Plaza Chandigarh Zirakpur and Holiday Inn and Suites Chandigarh Zirakpur. IHG currently operates 51 hotels across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 80 hotels planned to open over the next three to five years.