IHCL plans 15 new hotels with Ambuja

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, has entered into an agreement with the Ambuja Neotia Group for the development of 15 new hotels spanning IHCL’s award-winning brands. This significant expansion, based on a capital-light model, will push the number of collaborative projects between IHCL and Ambuja Neotia to more than 40 hotels.

New destinations take shape

The new hotels will predominantly be developed under IHCL’s renowned Taj brand. The projects, a blend of greenfield, brownfield, and conversion models, are strategically located in West Bengal, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh—regions celebrated for their unique culture and natural beauty.

The first phase includes operating agreements for a Taj in Darjeeling, SeleQtions hotels in Kolkata and Siliguri, and a Tree of Life in Lataguri, with the initial openings scheduled over the next five years.

Key highlights of the partnership

15 new hotels to be rolled out under Taj, SeleQtions, and Tree of Life brands

Destinations include Sundarbans, Darjeeling, Shimla, Rabong, Kolkata, Siliguri, and Lataguri

Select projects to feature Taj-branded luxury villas in Darjeeling, Sikkim, Lataguri, and Raichak

Over 1,000 premium rooms will be added to an existing inventory of 1,500 in partnership hotels

All developments follow the asset-light philosophy, focusing on growth and efficiency

Speaking about the announcement, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO of IHCL, stated, “IHCL’s pioneering legacy of building destinations like Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa, and Andaman and Lakshadweep Islands will now extend to unlocking the tourism potential of the East and North East with this agreement. We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group—known for its luxury hospitality developments showcasing the spirit of this region.”

About the partners

The Ambuja Neotia Group, under the leadership of Harshavardhan Neotia, is renowned for its visionary real estate and hospitality projects that have been central to transforming the landscape of Eastern India. Their landmark leisure and township destinations have set benchmarks in the sector.

IHCL, a member of the Tata Group, operates an extensive portfolio of over 400 hotels across four continents. Its umbrella of brands, led by Taj, recently recognized as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand 2025, continues to redefine luxury and service in the global hospitality space.

This collaboration between IHCL and Ambuja Neotia furthers the goal of putting India’s East and North East firmly on the global tourism map, catering to the evolving demand for authentic luxury travel experiences.