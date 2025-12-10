Hyatt to triple presence in Portugal

Hyatt has set out plans to double its presence in the Portuguese market over the next few years, with a pipeline of four new hotels.

The additions will be across three different brands, and will build on recent openings in Lisbon and Madeira. They reflect the fact that the country’s hotel market is enjoying investment in not just lower segment holiday hotels, but has a depth that is heightening demand for luxury properties, too.

Growing tourist demand

According to the country’s Institute for Tourism Planning and Development, Portugal’s tourism sector is on a roll, with expectations for a record number of visitors arriving in 2025. Aside from local European arrivals, source markets such as the United States, Canada, and Asia are helping to drive demand year round, outside of just the summer peak season.

In the city of Lisbon, two lifestyle hotels are in development. First to open, in early 2026, will be Andaz Lisbon, marking the brand’s launch in the country. The hotel, located in a city block, will feature 170 rooms, a rooftop restaurant and bar, plus a comprehensive wellness offering. Guests will enjoy food and drink menus developed around locally sourced ingredients, drawing on inspiration from street food dishes.

The Andaz will be joined months later by the Standard Lisbon. A brand more recently acquired by Hyatt, is is now in a growth phase and is adding properties around the globe to its portfolio of energetic, individualistic places to stay. In Lisbon, the historic Palacio Santa Clara is being transformed to create a 197 room hotel, located above the winding streets of the Alfama district. Hyatt has promised “a love letter to Portugal’s cultural heartbeat” with the hotel featuring a rooftop bar, gardens and a spa for those seeking rest and relaxation.

“Portugal continues to be a key focus for Hyatt’s brand growth in Southern Europe,” said Helena Burstedt, Hyatt’s regional vice president for development in Iberia. “With a growing focus on iconic lifestyle brands in Lisbon like Andaz and The Standard, our lifestyle portfolio sets the benchmark for immersive hospitality, delivering bold design, vibrant dining, and unique cultural programming. As Portugal matures as a market in the hospitality and residential investment space, we are excited to expand our portfolio and bring our diverse portfolio of brands to more destinations that matter to our guests, members and owners.”

An addition in the Algarve

To the south of the country, the Hyatt Regency Vilamoura Algarve will be opening in early 2026. A full size resort with over 250 rooms, it is close to the Vilamoura Marina and the area’s choice of championship golf courses.

And the fourth property Hyatt has in the pipeline will be opening on the Portuguese territory of Cape Verde. This will be the first Hyatt hotel in the Cape Verde archipelago, located on the island of Sal where guests will enjoy a vibrant culture, and beautiful beaches. Once again, this will be a Hyatt Regency property, building on a brand presence that started with the opening of Hyatt Regency Lisbon in 2022.