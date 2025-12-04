Hyatt expands 2026 luxury pipeline

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced new leadership and a growing slate of luxury hotel developments, outlining the next phase of its global luxury strategy and previewing openings scheduled for 2026.

Strengthened leadership in global luxury

Hyatt has appointed Tamara Lohan as Interim Global Brand Leader-Luxury. Lohan joined Hyatt in 2023 through the acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith, the boutique and luxury hotel platform she co-founded. She brings expertise in independent hotel curation, design-focused travel, personalization, and global consumer insights. In her new role, she will oversee Hyatt’s global luxury brand strategy, lead efforts to elevate brand consistency, and guide guest experience enhancements across the company’s portfolio.

Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian said, “Hyatt’s momentum in luxury continues to accelerate, powered by our insights-driven development strategy and commitment to delivering deeply resonant guest experiences. Tamara brings world-class luxury expertise, and her leadership will further strengthen our ability to differentiate our luxury brands while growing with intent in the markets our guests and owners value most.”

Alila Mayakoba © Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Luxury expansion pipeline for 2026

Hyatt will open Miraval The Red Sea in early 2026, marking the brand’s first resort outside the United States. Located on Shura Island in Saudi Arabia, the adults-only property will offer 180 guestrooms and suites, dedicated wellness programming, and the largest spa in the Red Sea destination. The brand’s growth reflects increasing demand for personalized, transformative travel, with nearly half of travelers defining luxury through tailored experiences.

Additional luxury openings planned through 2026 include:

Park Hyatt: Reopening of Park Hyatt Tokyo and new properties in Cabo del Sol, Cancun, Mexico City, Vancouver, and Phu Quoc.

Reopening of Park Hyatt Tokyo and new properties in Cabo del Sol, Cancun, Mexico City, Vancouver, and Phu Quoc. Alila: Expansion in Mexico through the opening of Alila Mayakoba in Riviera Maya.

Expansion in Mexico through the opening of Alila Mayakoba in Riviera Maya. The Unbound Collection by Hyatt: Growth in EAME with Kennedy 89 in Frankfurt.

These developments contribute to Hyatt’s luxury pipeline of more than 170 hotels representing 141,000 rooms globally. Marc Jacheet, Group President for EAME, emphasized that 2025 accomplishments and ILTM Cannes momentum set the stage for significant growth ahead, particularly with the Miraval brand’s international debut.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, operates more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties across 82 countries as of September 30, 2025. Hyatt’s luxury portfolio currently includes nearly 125 hotels and more than 21,000 rooms worldwide across brands such as Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.