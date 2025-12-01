Hotel101 is coming to Milan

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. has announced a joint venture to develop Hotel101-Milan, a new property planned for San Donato Milanese. The project is designed around the company’s standardized “condotel” model and is expected to offer approximately 429 rooms on a 1.4-hectare site. Once completed, it is projected to be among the three largest hotels in the Metropolitan City of Milan by room count.

Location, access, and market positioning

Hotel101-Milan will sit in San Donato Milanese, a community known for hosting the ENI headquarters and providing direct exposure along the Autostrada del Sole (A1). The site is roughly 8.4 kilometers from the Duomo di Milano and about a 7-minute drive from Milan Linate Airport. Linate handled approximately 10.6 million passengers in 2024, positioning the upcoming hotel to capture high demand.

Guests will also be approximately 4 kilometers from the Metro Milano San Donato station, enabling a direct M3 line connection to the Duomo area in about 12 minutes. The property is expected to complement nearby hotels including the 436-room Crowne Plaza Milan Linate, Novotel Milano Linate Airport, and Best Western Hotel.

Hotel101 projects that the Milan property will generate approximately EUR85.8 million in sales revenue once all units are sold, based on an estimated sale price of EUR200,000. The project joins the company’s expanding global pipeline, which includes developments in Niseko, Madrid, and Los Angeles, as well as affiliated hotels in the Philippines.

Features, timeline, and broader impact

Hotel101-Milan is planned to offer 4-star amenities delivered through the brand’s standardized approach. Expected facilities include modern rooms, a 24/7 reception, all-day dining, a 25-meter lap pool, a full-size gym, business center, function rooms, children’s areas, parking, and luggage storage. The property is also designed to incorporate sustainability elements such as energy-efficient systems, solar panels, and community-oriented spaces.

Construction is targeted for completion by 2028. The company expects the development to support Milan’s economic activity through job creation, foreign investment, and increased tourism. It is also intended to attract both local and international buyers through Hotel101’s streamlined hotel unit ownership model.

Hotel101-Milan will be the company’s second European location and a notable step in its ongoing expansion strategy. The development remains subject to national, regional, and municipal regulatory approvals.