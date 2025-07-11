Search

Hotel stocks rise—is recovery here to stay?

Stock charts during a live trading session © Nicholas Cappello / Unsplash
Hotel stocks posted back-to-back gains in June, driven by improving investor sentiment and macroeconomic stability

Hotel stocks posted a second consecutive month of gains in June, reflecting renewed investor confidence despite a mixed outlook for summer travel demand.

The Baird Hotel Stock Index, which tracks 20 publicly traded hotel brand companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs), rose 3.7% in June. This builds on a 9.3% increase in May, marking the first back-to-back monthly gains since October and November 2024. Still, the index remains down 3.7% year to date, highlighting lingering challenges for the sector.

Comparatively, broader market trends remained stronger. The S&P 500 climbed 5% in June and is up 5.5% for the year. In contrast, the MSCI U.S. REIT Index (RMZ)—a benchmark for the real estate investment market—declined 1.3% in June, highlighting hotel stocks’ relative resilience within the real estate space.

REITs rise amid mixed results

Within the Baird index, hotel brand stocks led the way with a 4.2% increase, while hotel REITs posted a modest 0.6% rise.

Several hotel-focused REITs posted notable stock rebounds. Summit Hotel Properties jumped 16.2%, followed by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (up 8.8%) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (up 7.5%). On the other hand, Sunstone Hotel Investors saw the steepest decline, down 3.1% month over month.

Commenting on the broader picture, Michael Bellisario, Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director at Baird, said, “Hotel stocks continued to rebound in June as the broader market increased and investor sentiment improved. Macroeconomic and trade policy headwinds have moderated further, and worst-case downside scenarios appear unlikely to occur.”

However, Bellisario flagged weak RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) trends, citing “weaker inbound international travel and softer leisure transient demand” that have pressured overall industry performance. “Expectations are relatively low for the summer travel season,” he added.

On a year-over-year basis, the performance picture is split. Hilton led gains with its stock up 22.1%, followed by Marriott International (up 13%) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (up 9.7%). Conversely, Ashford Hospitality Trust and Park Hotels & Resorts reported steep losses, with declines of 38% and 31.7%, respectively.

Despite macroeconomic improvements, the path forward for hotel equities remains tied to evolving travel patterns and investor expectations for the second half of 2025.

Related Articles

Investments
IHCL to invest $1 billion, double hotel portfolio by 2030

IHCL to invest $1 billion, double hotel portfolio by 2030

byMakenzie Huff | 08 Jul 2025 |
Indian Hotels Company Limited is set to invest nearly Rs 6,000 crore ($1 billion) over the next five years to expand its portfolio to 700 hotels and 70,000 rooms...
Read More
Investments
APA Hotels acquires Ishin Group

APA Hotels acquires Ishin Group

byMakenzie Huff | 03 Jul 2025 |
APA Hotels, the hotel ownership division of Tokyo-based APA Group, has acquired 100% of the shares of Ishin Hotels Group...
Read More
Investments
Skye Suites leads Sydney’s biggest hotel sale of 2025

Skye Suites leads Sydney’s biggest hotel sale of 2025

byMakenzie Huff | 02 Jul 2025 |
Skye Suites Sydney sold to an international investor after 300+ enquiries and 20+ offers. Managed by Stonebridge Property and HTL Property...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights

Linkedin Instagram

You are currently viewing a placeholder content from HubSpot. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

Unblock content Accept required service and unblock content
More Information

THP is a subsidiary of Sleeper Media

© 2025 copyright TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH – all rights reserved