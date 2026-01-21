Search

Hotel Project Announced for Curaçao

hotel project Curaçao
Willemstad, Curaçao © Ben Van Aeken / Unsplash
A new hotel project near Jan Thiel Beach will expand Sonesta’s footprint in Curaçao and the wider Caribbean

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has executed an agreement for a new Sonesta Hotel in Curaçao, continuing its growth in the Dutch Caribbean. The property will be located near Jan Thiel Beach and Willemstad and is expected to join the Sonesta portfolio in early Q2 of this year.

Expanding Presence in Curaçao

The agreement represents Sonesta’s latest move in Curaçao and aligns with the company’s broader expansion across Latin America and the Caribbean. Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and President of Franchise & Development, said the deal reflects the company’s ongoing focus on growing in key destinations.

“We are excited to expand Sonesta’s footprint in the beautiful island of Curaçao, expanding the portfolio’s strength and brand awareness in a highly sought after destination,” Pierce said.

Sonesta is not new to the region. The company previously operated hotels in Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao during the 1990s, and again in Curaçao from 2015 to 2016. The new agreement marks a return to the island as part of Sonesta’s current development strategy.

Brand and Guest Experience

The hotel will operate under the Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises brand. The brand emphasizes wellness and well-being while fostering connections between staff and guests. Each property is designed to align with its surrounding environment, reflecting the destination through both design and experience.

Guests at the Curaçao hotel will have access to rooms inspired by the island, along with a mix of indoor and outdoor amenities. The property will also include work-friendly spaces intended to support both leisure and business needs.

About Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is the eighth-largest hotel company in the United States, according to Smith Travel Research. The company has approximately 1,100 properties, representing about 100,000 guest rooms across 13 brands in 10 countries.

The Curaçao agreement adds to Sonesta’s existing international portfolio and reinforces its focus on growth in established and emerging markets within the Caribbean and Latin America.

