Hotel Badeschloss Bad Gastein – contemporary Alpine hospitality design

Image © LAUFEN

Part of the Urban Nature portfolio, Hotel Badeschloss presents a relaxed and design-led approach to hospitality, shaped by its Alpine setting and the town’s long tradition as a spa destination. The project brings together architecture, wellbeing and contemporary living through calm interiors, balanced proportions and a restrained material language.

Image © LAUFEN

A modern take on Alpine spa culture

The interior concept draws subtly on Bad Gastein’s spa heritage, translating it into spaces designed to slow the pace and encourage rest. Warm surfaces, soft colours and tactile finishes define an atmosphere that feels grounded and contemporary, supporting a sense of ease throughout the hotel.

Guest rooms and shared areas are conceived as places of quiet retreat, where clarity of layout and carefully considered details contribute to a relaxed and restorative experience.

Image © LAUFEN

Bathrooms shaped by design and function

Within this framework, the bathrooms are designed as calm, functional environments that support everyday wellbeing. Kartell · LAUFEN washbasins, available in different sizes, introduce a refined architectural presence, combining integrated shelving with clean lines and concealed outlets.

In public areas, rimless siphonic CAPRINO urinals ensure high standards of hygiene and ease of maintenance, aligning with the hotel’s focus on durability and long-term performance. Together, these selected solutions reflect an approach where design clarity and technical precision work hand in hand.

By integrating well-engineered sanitary elements, daily rituals remain discreet yet considered, contributing to the overall comfort of the hotel.

Image © LAUFEN

Architecture, nature and comfort in balance

Set within the Alpine landscape of Bad Gastein, Hotel Badeschloss offers a measured response to its context. Architecture, interior design and technical solutions come together to create a coherent hospitality experience, where spa culture, nature and contemporary living coexist in quiet balance.

Project Details

Name: Hotel Badeschloss

Location: Bad Gastein, Austria

Design: BWM Designers & Architects