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Historic heritage meets contemporary artistry at Rosewood Amsterdam

Image © What the Fox
VAL and Kartell • LAUFEN bathtubs and BESPOKE washbasins find the perfect home in the hotel’s ode to exceptional artisanship.

Housed in the city’s former Palace of Justice, Rosewood Amsterdam promises guests an experience that exudes heritage and wonder from a privileged UNESCO-listed canal-side location. Studio Piet Boon, the designers commissioned to restore the interiors of the hotel, sought to capture the contrasts characterising every corner of Amsterdam.

Image © What the Fox

Balancing the grandeur of the landmark with contemporary verve, the interior design preserves the building’s Dutch identity while integrating artisanal and artistic pieces that bring the city’s vibrant energy indoors.  

Image © What the Fox

Dedicated to creating curated moments, Rosewood Amsterdam offers 134 uniquely designed guestrooms and suites, a luxurious wellness centre and treatments, three exquisite restaurants and bars, and a concierge service that can manifest unforgettable experiences. Rosewood Amsterdam was named the number one luxury hotel in the world by Robb Report magazine in 2025.

Image © What the Fox

The quintessentially Dutch concept of gezelligheid – a feeling of warmth, comfort and conviviality – pervades the elegant guestrooms and suites. This sense flows into the generous bathrooms where natural materials, organic forms and bronze detailing are complemented by the soft lines of the VAL and Kartell • LAUFEN freestanding bathtubs and the under-mounted washbasins uniquely designed by the LAUFEN BESPOKE programme.

Image © What the Fox

Project details

Interior Designers: Studio Piet Boon

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Year of Completion: 2025

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For over 125 years, the Swiss brand Laufen has stood for design, innovation and outstanding sanitary ceramics.

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