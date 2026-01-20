Holiday Inn Grows in Nepal

IHG continues to push for growth in southern Asia, sigining a new Holiday Inn hotel in Nepal to its pipeline.

The 115 room property will be in Sudurpashchim Province, with a plan for opening in the first quarter of 2028. Holiday Inn Dhangadhi will be the group’s first hotel in the province, seeking to serve guests in another destination that is, as yet, underserved by international hotel brands.

Establishing an International Brand Presence

Developed as part of a new mixed use project in the city, and less than nine kilometres from the international airport, the hotel will be well placed to welcome government officials, transit guests and leisure travellers. Dhangadhi is located close to the border with India, while for sightseeing guests, there is the Shuklaphanta National Park, Ghodaghodi Lake, and Shivpuri Temple nearby.

Alongside its guest rooms, the hotel will also include function spaces with a ballroom, and a swimming pool. It will operate under a management agreement that IHG has signed with local partner Club Chaulani Ltd.

“As the city continues to grow as a commercial and tourism gateway in western Nepal, there is a clear opportunity for high-quality branded hospitality,” said Club Chaulani chairman Dr. Rajendra K.C. “We look forward to delivering a welcoming and reliable stay experience backed by IHG’s global expertise and strong brand standards.”

Nepal is a key opportunity market for the group. In October, IHG signed a hotel under its Crowne Plaza brand, which will open in Lumbini, during 2026. The second hotel for the brand in Nepal, it will feature 147 rooms and suites, being located in one of the region’s major pilgrimage destinations.

The signing comes during a busy period for IHG in south Asia, as it ramps up its development pipeline. In recent months, the group has signed new sites across the border in India, including Lonavala and Mumbai. Both of these sites will feature Holiday Inn brand family hotels. The latest addition in the Mumbai region will be the Holiday Inn Express Mumbai BKC, opening in early 2028. The 100 room hotel will be the third Holiday Inn Express hotel in the Mumbai region, and will operate under a franchise agreement.

Expansion Across the Region

In Lonavala, local partner Emproy Hospitality will be supporting development of a 100 room Holiday Inn Resort. A key leisure destination in western India, the property will operate under a management agreement, focusing on attracting leisure guests with its amenities that will include a wellness centre, pool and spa.

IHG has also recently added properties in Pakistan and the Maldives to its growth plans. In Pakistan, the Crowne Plaza brand will be introduced in the city of Multan, with a 200 room hotel being part of the new Serene Tower development, opening in 2028. In the Maldives, late 2026 will see Vaagali Maldives open as part of IHG’s Vignette Collection. The resort will have 52 accommodation units, a mix of villas on land or over the water, as is the style of many Maldivian resorts.