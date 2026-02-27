Holiday Inn Express Coming to Madurai

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Chentoor Hotels Pvt Ltd to develop Holiday Inn Express & Suites Madurai, further expanding its presence in South India. The 150-key hotel, including 30 suites, is scheduled to open in early 2029 and will strengthen IHG’s footprint in high-potential secondary markets across India.

Strategic Growth in a High-Demand Market

Madurai recorded more than 27 million visitors in 2024, driven by its prominence as a pilgrimage destination and as the home of the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple. The city also serves as the nearest airport gateway to key regional destinations such as Rameswaram and Kanyakumari.

Madurai’s commercial and infrastructure landscape is evolving rapidly, with emerging IT/ITES hubs and large-scale industrial projects contributing to increased business travel demand. The upcoming hotel aims to cater to this growing and varied visitor base.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to strengthen our footprint in Tamil Nadu with the signing of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Madurai. Madurai is not only one of India’s most culturally iconic cities but also a rapidly expanding economic center with strong year-round business, transit, and leisure demand.”

As one of IHG’s largest and fastest-growing brands, Holiday Inn Express operates more than 3,200 hotels globally. The brand’s Generation 5 design focuses on smart, flexible spaces and consistent comfort tailored to the needs of modern travelers, making it well suited to markets that blend business and leisure demand.

A spokesperson for Chentoor Hotels Pvt Ltd said the company is proud to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce Holiday Inn Express & Suites to Madurai. The spokesperson highlighted the city’s infrastructure and economic momentum, adding that the project reflects a commitment to developing high-quality hospitality assets in high-potential markets and expressing confidence that the hotel will become a preferred choice for travelers.

IHG currently operates 51 hotels across six brands in India—Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza, voco, Holiday Inn Resort, and Holiday Inn Express—and has a pipeline of 89 hotels set to open over the next three to five years.