Hilton's third quarter results

Hilton results
Hilton reported robust third quarter 2025 results, with $421 million net income and a record global development pipeline of over 515,000 rooms, despite modest RevPAR declines

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, posting solid earnings and growth in unit expansion despite a slight decline in comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR).

Financial performance

  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $1.78, with adjusted EPS (excluding special items) of $2.11.
  • Net income reached $421 million for the third quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $976 million, reflecting operational efficiency even with a challenging market.
  • System-wide comparable RevPAR declined by 1.1 percent on a currency-neutral basis compared to Q3 2024.

Growth and development

  • Hilton approved 33,000 new rooms for development in Q3, expanding the development pipeline to a record 515,400 rooms as of September 30, 2025, a 5 percent increase from the prior year.
  • The company added 24,800 rooms to its system, yielding 23,200 net new rooms in the quarter and resulting in 6.5 percent net unit growth year-over-year.
  • In October 2025, Hilton launched a new lifestyle brand, Outset Collection by Hilton.
  • The company also achieved a milestone opening with its 9,000th property, the Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort and Spa.

Capital management and outlook

  • Hilton repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock in Q3, bringing total capital returns—including dividends—to $792 million for the quarter and $2.67 billion year-to-date through October 2025.
  • For the full year 2025, Hilton projects system-wide RevPAR to be flat to up 1.0 percent on a comparable and currency-neutral basis.
  • Full year net income is forecasted between $1.604 billion and $1.625 billion, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $3.685 billion and $3.715 billion.
  • Capital return for the full year is expected to reach approximately $3.3 billion.

Hilton continues to maintain a substantial global presence with 25 brands, 9,000 properties, and over 1.3 million rooms across 141 countries and territories.

