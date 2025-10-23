Hilton’s third quarter results

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, posting solid earnings and growth in unit expansion despite a slight decline in comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR).
Financial performance
- Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $1.78, with adjusted EPS (excluding special items) of $2.11.
- Net income reached $421 million for the third quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $976 million, reflecting operational efficiency even with a challenging market.
- System-wide comparable RevPAR declined by 1.1 percent on a currency-neutral basis compared to Q3 2024.
Growth and development
- Hilton approved 33,000 new rooms for development in Q3, expanding the development pipeline to a record 515,400 rooms as of September 30, 2025, a 5 percent increase from the prior year.
- The company added 24,800 rooms to its system, yielding 23,200 net new rooms in the quarter and resulting in 6.5 percent net unit growth year-over-year.
- In October 2025, Hilton launched a new lifestyle brand, Outset Collection by Hilton.
- The company also achieved a milestone opening with its 9,000th property, the Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort and Spa.
Capital management and outlook
- Hilton repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock in Q3, bringing total capital returns—including dividends—to $792 million for the quarter and $2.67 billion year-to-date through October 2025.
- For the full year 2025, Hilton projects system-wide RevPAR to be flat to up 1.0 percent on a comparable and currency-neutral basis.
- Full year net income is forecasted between $1.604 billion and $1.625 billion, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $3.685 billion and $3.715 billion.
- Capital return for the full year is expected to reach approximately $3.3 billion.
Hilton continues to maintain a substantial global presence with 25 brands, 9,000 properties, and over 1.3 million rooms across 141 countries and territories.