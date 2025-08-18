Hilton’s Canopy is coming to Manila

Hilton and Ayala Land Hospitality have signed an agreement to bring Canopy by Hilton Makati to Metro Manila, marking the brand’s debut in the Philippines. Set to open in 2026, this 24-story hotel will rise above the bustling One Ayala development, a cultural and commercial hub in Makati’s most vibrant neighborhood.

Canopy by Hilton is known for its locally inspired design and energetic hospitality, with over 40 hotels across 14 countries. Each hotel reflects its location’s distinct culture, and Canopy Makati will continue this tradition with 400 stylish rooms and suites. The design draws inspiration from Manila’s creative and cultural scene, blending contemporary comfort with local materials and artwork.

A new cultural and social hub

Canopy Makati aims to be more than just a place to stay—it will become a social hotspot for both guests and locals. The hotel will feature a rooftop bar with stunning skyline views, a destination restaurant, and a hidden speakeasy that captures the eclectic energy of Manila. Guests can expect lively DJ sets, cultural events, and stylish gatherings that highlight the city’s creative pulse.

Amenities will include a pool deck for unwinding and a high-performance gym equipped with top-tier machines and group classes designed to keep guests energized. For business or celebration needs, the hotel offers reimagined event spaces influenced by local creativity, perfect for meetings, weddings, or parties that stand out as much as the city itself.

Features and amenities include the following:

400 stylishly designed rooms and suites inspired by Manila’s culture

and suites inspired by Manila’s culture A rooftop bar with panoramic city views

with panoramic city views A destination restaurant and hidden speakeasy

and hidden speakeasy A pool deck and high-performance gym with group classes

and high-performance gym with group classes Creative, versatile meeting and event spaces

Voices behind the vision

Maria Ariizumi, Hilton’s Vice President for Southeast Asia Development, emphasized the milestone, saying, “Metro Manila is ripe for a fresh perspective on hospitality, and we believe Canopy’s lifestyle approach will resonate with both local and international guests.”

George Aquino, President and CEO of Ayala Land Hospitality, added, “It’s not just about adding rooms—it’s about creating stays that spark curiosity and celebrate Filipino creativity.”

If you’re wondering whether this hotel will have Manila’s famous warmth and charm, rest assured—it’s in the blueprints, alongside great food and city views. After all, even a rooftop bar can’t compete with Filipino hospitality’s ability to raise spirits.

With Canopy by Hilton Makati, Hilton and Ayala Land Hospitality plan to reshape Manila’s hotel scene and make the city a destination that’s as unforgettable as its guests’ experiences. In a city known for its hustle and heart, this new property promises to be both a stylish retreat and a vibrant gathering place.