Hilton to double Signia brand presence

​​After a string of recent signings, Hilton is now positioned to double the scale of its Signia brand by 2028.

Envisioned as a portfolio of statement hotel properties in major gateway cities around the world, and key resort destinations, Signia is increasingly to be found. Hotels are often in cities with convention and exhibition centres, and will normally have a significant room count to support accommodation demand around major events.

Building an international profile

The brand took a major step forward in early 2025, with the opening of the first Signia branded hotel outside Hilton’s home market of the USA. The launch of Signia by Hilton Amman in Jordan signalled the aspiration to make Signia a truly global brand. The hotel has 272 rooms, and sits alongside a convention centre with capacity for up to 3,400 delegates.

Fast forward ten months and Hilton has signed Signia by Hilton Tainan as the latest addition to the growing pipeline. A 344 room brand conversion, the hotel will launch in July 2026 in Tainan, a dynamic city on Taiwan’s western coast. Alongside all day restaurants, a Club Signia and fitness centre with pool, the hotel will have more than 19,000 square feet of meeting and events spaces, with a dedicated team focused on the needs of event planners.

“This is a transformative time for Signia by Hilton as we expand and infuse our sophisticated and luxurious experiences into stays in new markets around the world,” said Meghan Fitzgerald, Signia brand leader. “Each property will bring the brand’s vision to life, creating inspiring spaces where guests can connect, recharge and thrive.”

Also signed in Asia is Signia by Hilton Jaipur. The 216 room hotel will open in the Indian city in 2028, with a mix of accommodation from regular hotel rooms and suites, to private villas by the pool. The property will, as with so many other Signia properties, feature major event spaces, here headed up by a 9.700 square feet grand ballroom.

In north Africa, the Signia brand is due to make its mark in the dynamic Egyptian market, with a project combining a hotel and some of Signia’s first branded residences. Part of the expansion of Cairo is the Skywalk development, a mixed use project combining residential, business, commercial and retail elements. And it is here that Hilton will be adding Signia by Hilton Cairo Skywalk, a 200 room hotel complete with ballroom, and exterior events lawn.

Signia branches out into residences

The adjacent Signia by Hilton Residences Cairo Skywalk will feature 200 one and two bedroom apartments. Designed for modern living, they will also have the benefit of access to all the hotel’s amenities.

Meanwhile, back in the USA, Signia is building a significant pipeline, with several projects under construction. These include Signia by Hilton Savannah, Signia Hilton Indianapolis and a major conversion project in Hollywood, Florida, Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort.