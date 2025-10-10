Hilton doubles Vietnam presence with Sun Group

Hilton has just announced a new deal with its long-time partner, Sun Group, one of Vietnam’s top players in sectors like entertainment, travel, real estate, and more. The partnership will introduce Hilton’s award-winning brands—Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton—into Vietnam, while also growing the footprint of Hilton Hotels & Resorts across the country.

Hilton and Sun Group strengthen partnership

Chris Nassetta, President & CEO at Hilton, said, “Vietnam has long been a key part of Hilton’s growth journey in Southeast Asia, and our expanded partnership with Sun Group marks a pivotal moment in that trajectory. From luxury to lifestyle and full-service offerings, these new hotels will introduce a diverse range of experiences across Vietnam, catering to the growing demand for high-quality hospitality in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets.”

“By introducing Hilton’s world-class brands to Sun Group’s flagship destinations in Quang Ninh, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc, we are setting new benchmarks for integrated resorts that unite cultural authenticity, natural beauty, and global standards of hospitality,” commented Mr. Dang Minh Truong, Chairman at Sun Group.

Aerial view of a major hospitality and event precinct being developed in Phu Quoc for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2027 © 2025 Hilton

Five new hotels across Vietnam

Hilton is expanding its presence in Vietnam with five new hotels opening across the north, central, and southern regions. Each property brings something unique—from upscale stays and wellness retreats to destinations perfect for events—designed for travelers looking to unwind or explore.

LXR Hotels & Resorts : The brand’s first property in Vietnam with an 80-room luxury retreat on Đảo Xanh, Da Nang. The property promises cultural experiences and bespoke service in the heart of this vibrant city.

: The brand’s first property in Vietnam with an 80-room luxury retreat on Đảo Xanh, Da Nang. The property promises cultural experiences and bespoke service in the heart of this vibrant city. Conrad Phu Quoc, Hilton Phu Quoc, and DoubleTree by Hilton Phu Quoc : A new multi-brand hotel cluster set to open by 2027 with a total of 1,500 rooms, making Phu Quoc a key destination for meetings and events.

: A new multi-brand hotel cluster set to open by 2027 with a total of 1,500 rooms, making Phu Quoc a key destination for meetings and events. Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort: Opening in late 2025, this wellness-focused resort near Ha Long Bay will feature 216 rooms, onsen, and a holistic spa.

A major step in Hilton’s expansion plans

With 21 hotels already in operation, Vietnam is Hilton’s third-largest market in Southeast Asia. The addition of five more properties will double Hilton’s portfolio in the country, bringing its total to 42. This major expansion strengthens Hilton’s commitment to growing its presence in Vietnam.

LXR Hotels & Resorts Da Nang Riverside © 2025 Hilton

Sun Group, a powerhouse in Vietnam’s tourism and real estate sectors, continues to play a key role in the country’s rise on the global stage. Founded in 2007, Sun Group has been behind some of Vietnam’s most iconic developments, helping to shape the nation’s profile with world-class projects.