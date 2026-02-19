Grand Metropolitan Hotels Targets Vietnam Growth

Following its recent entry into the UK through the takeover of London-based Signature Hotels, Grand Metropolitan Hotels (GMH) is accelerating its international expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, with Vietnam emerging as a key market.

Chairman and Founder Martin R. Smura, together with Supervisory Board Member and former German Vice Chancellor Philipp Rösler, met with Phạm Minh Chính during an official visit to Vietnam. The meeting took place on February 3 at the Government Office in Hanoi, where discussions focused on exploring cooperation and investment opportunities.

High-Level Dialogue and Economic Outlook

Dr. Rösler and Smura congratulated Vietnam on its strong economic performance over the past five years, highlighting GDP growth of over 8% in 2025 despite global challenges. They described Vietnam as one of the fastest-growing economies worldwide and noted its increasingly attractive investment environment, particularly in tourism and hotel real estate.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasized Vietnam’s intention to strengthen cooperation with Swiss and European companies based on balanced interests. He underlined the importance of fair risk-sharing between the state, citizens, and businesses, supported by open dialogue, shared vision, and joint action aimed at rapid and sustainable development.

During their stay, the delegation met with leading Vietnamese companies to exchange views and expressions of interest.

Engagement with SOVICO Group

Smura highlighted discussions with SOVICO Group, one of Vietnam’s leading private investment and holding groups. Under the leadership of Dr. Nguyễn Thanh Hùng and Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo—who also serves as CEO of VietJet Air—SOVICO Group has developed into one of Vietnam’s most influential private-sector players.

The group operates across several strategic industries:

Aviation, through VietJet Air

Hospitality

Finance and banking

Real estate development

Infrastructure

Energy

Through this diversified structure, SOVICO contributes significantly to Vietnam’s economic development.

With its growing presence in the UK and recent expansion into India, Grand Metropolitan Hotels now operates in 46 countries worldwide from its headquarters in Zurich.

“The expansion of Grand Metropolitan Hotels in Asia focuses not only on the major economies of India and China but also on emerging markets such as Vietnam. We offer an alternative to U.S.-dominated international brand operators and grow in partnership with locally established entrepreneurs,” said Wilhelm K. Weber, Chief Strategy Officer of Grand Metropolitan Hotels.