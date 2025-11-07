Hilton beats 100 hotels target in Saudi Arabia

Hilton has passed the milestone of 100 hotels open or in development across Saudi Arabia, as it plays its part in growing the destination’s tourism offer.

The latest addition to that pipeline is the Tempo by Hilton Riyadh Al Narjis, due to open in 2029. Hilton’s contemporary lifestyle brand will add further breadth to Hilton’s accommodation offering in Saudi Arabia, with 135 rooms and a full suite of additional amenities. Local partner Al Theeb Hospitality will partner with Hilton in the development.

Supporting Saudi Arabia’s tourism initiative

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia set the direction of travel for its tourism sector, with the launch of its Vision 2030 plan. A long term commitment from the kingdom’s rulers, backed by a substantial volume of funding for development, it has already led to the opening of many more hotels, and entire new resorts and destinations.

“Saudi Arabia is witnessing incredible momentum, with travel at the heart of this transformation,” noted Hilton’s chief development officer for the Middle East and Africa, Carlos Khneisser. “The Kingdom welcomed a record 32 million tourists this summer and we’re proud to be supporting this vision as the country works toward its goal of attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030.”

Hilton has already made commitments to open over 22,000 hotel rooms across Saudi Arabia, supporting the creation of more than 15,000 jobs in hospitality. To date, 14 of Hilton’s portfolio of brands will be represented in the construction rollout, as pipeline properties are completed and opened.

Among upcoming openings in the next year will be Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley, a luxury hotel with 185 rooms set just opposite the city’s diplomatic quarter. A Conrad is also coming to The Avenues, Riyadh alongside Hilton’s other familiar luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria. Further Waldorf Astorias are also planned in Diriyah Gate, and Madinah.

Looking ahead to 2027, the group’s Curio Collection will be represented by a new hotline Abha. The Hijla Hotel Abha, Curio Collection will have 151 rooms, and will be within a larger mixed use development just a short drive from Abha International Airport. Hilton has also committed to launch two other developments in the capital city of Aseer Province, with Hilton The Point Residences and Canopy by Hilton The Point.

From luxury to economy

DoubleTree is another Hilton brand looking to make its presence felt in Saudi Arabia. The DoubleTree by Hilton Buraidah is scheduled to open in 2028, following development by Abdulrahman Bin Saleh Alshetaiwi LLC. It will be followed a year later by the launch of DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh Al Narjis, a 197 room hotel being developed by local partner First Projects Holding.

Ensuring the needs of all segments of the accommodation market are met, Hilton is also launching its economy brand, Spark, in the country. Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah will open in 2026, while the group has also signed Spark by Hilton Dammam.